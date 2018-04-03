Kanu Nwankwo wants to be Nigeria's next President

news

Nwankwo Kanu, wants to be Nigeria's next president come 2019 and he's seeking your mandate in a passionate plea.

The top striker, who is one of Nigeria's most decorated players, said he is vying for the seat of Nigeria’s president to correct the mistakes of the last 18 years.

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Nwankwo Kanu, wants to be Nigeria's next president come 2019 and he's seeking your mandate in a passionate plea.

Kanu recently told Goal.com that his decision to run for the highest political seat in Nigeria is to protect the future of the most populous black nation as well as bring back happiness in the country.

The top striker, who is one of Nigeria's most decorated players, said he is vying for the seat of Nigeria’s president to correct the mistakes of the last 18 years.

Why I need to become Nigeria's President - Kanu

Speaking on his reasons and plans to wrestle corruption and clean up the Nation's bad image, Kanu said: “My presence here today is about the future of our country and the happiness of our people.

“The last 18 years of leadership has witnessed a decline in all critical sectors of life in Nigeria, plus general insecurity in the land.

“Also, I’ll do all it takes to wrestle corruption which has become blatant and widespread. The rest of the world looks at Nigeria as the home of corruption.”

If Weah can do it, I can do it - Kanu

Kanu further added that if Liberian ex-footballer, George Weah could be elected president in his country, then it is not too much of a feat for him to achieve in Nigeria.

The former Arsenal, Inter Milan and Ajax striker said: “George Weah’s victory in Liberia is a pointer that this dream is very realistic with you all on my side.”

I promise to restore honour and integrity - Kanu

Kanu has promised that he will restore honour and integrity to public service if given the chance to govern Nigerians as the President.

“If I get your mandate, I promise to do things differently and restore honour and integrity to public service by keeping the best and attracting the best," Kanu said.

Meanwhile, Kanu is yet to declare for any political party but in 2015 during the presidential election campaign, the football star was spotted campaigning for return of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan alongside some other footballers.

In January 2015, Joseph Yobo and Nwankwo Kanu were among the sportsmen that supported the campaign of President Goodluck Jonathan in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The former captains of the Super Eagles urged Nigerians to re-elect Jonathan on February 14, 2015.

Nigeria's presidential election is scheduled for February 16, 2019 though the President and the National Assembly are yet to agree on the election timetable released by the Independent National Election Commission.