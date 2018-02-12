Kenya's sole Winter Olympics delegate does is nobody's joke

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sabrina Wanjiku Simader Kenya's sole Winter Olympics delegate does not want to become anybody's joke

  • Published:

Simader is determined to make a sporting impression in Pyeonchang

(Blick Sport/YouTube)

Teenage Kenyan winter Olympian, Sabrina Wanjiku Simader is not overwhelmed by the raft of attention she is receiving in Pyeonchang a few days to her first event.

Simader has overcome extreme odds to represent her country at the Winter Olympics and is determined to be taken seriously as a winter sports athlete.

The first time Kenya appeared at the Winter Olympics was at the Nagano Games and Philip Boiy was there as a token qualifier. Simader is diffrent. She is in Pyeonchang as a proper qualifier.

"Stares give me a push," she said to Xinhua. "That I can make it. I can prove myself."

She is hoping all eyes will be on her in her two alpine skiing events and will result in a medal.

"My dream is to win a medal. I want to give a good performance, which will help me become a professional in the discipline," she said.

With 13 Africans competing at the Games and none considered favourites to medal or even qualify, Simader is determined to become an outlier.

"PyeongChang will be my springboard. I want to become a professional skier and nobody should take this as a joke. Hopefully my performance will speak for me," she added.

