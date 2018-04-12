Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports Knicks fire head coach Jeff Hornacek and some big names are candidates to replace him

The Knicks have fired head coach Jeff Hornacek after his second season with the club, according to several reports.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Hornecek just completed his second season as head coach with the team going 29-53 and missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
  • David Fizdale, David Blatt, Mark Jackson, and Jerry Stackhouse are the first known candidates to replace Hornacek.

Hornacek was informed of the decision upon the team's return home following their regular-season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis was also dismissed.

Wojnarowski also reports that former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson are among the candidates to replace Hornacek. Wojnarowski also reported that former NBA star and current G League coach, Jerry Stackhouse, is another candidate.

