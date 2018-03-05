Kobe Bryant just won an Oscar and took a dig at Fox News host Laura Ingraham in his speech

news

NBA legend Kobe Bryant won an Academy Award on Sunday night.

Bryant's short film, "Dear Basketball," won for "Best Animated Short Film."

The film is an animated version of the letter Bryant wrote to announce his retirement.



The film is an animated version of the letter Bryant wrote for "The Players' Tribune" announcing his retirement from basketball.

In his acceptance speech, Bryant took a veiled shot at Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who made headlines recently by feuding with LeBron James and suggesting he should "shut up and dribble" amid James' criticism of President Donald Trump.

"As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I'm glad we did a little bit more than that," Bryant said.

Here is a trailer for the film. Fans can now watch "Dear Basketball" across many of Verizon's media brands including go90 and Yahoo Sports.