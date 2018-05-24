Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Kwesi Nyantakyi granted bail amid corruption probe


Sports Ghana police grants embattled football head bail amid corruption probe

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Barely minutes after touching down, Wednesday, from a trip to Morocco, embattled President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has been picked up by the police over alleged acts of bribery and influence peddling.

play

Embattled chairman of Ghana football association Kwesi Nyantakyi has been granted bail as police continue to probe into corruption allegations leveled against him.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was on the police wanted list after the president of the Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called the Criminal Investigative Department to probe him over allegations of “defrauding by false pretenses.”

Nyantakyi, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice president and FIFA executive committee member was in Morocco at the time of the order. However, he handed himself over to the police on his return yesterday.

The powerful FA president is accused of using the name of Ghana’s president and his vice to solicit monies from private businessmen who have plans to invest in the country.

The arrest is linked to a yet to be released investigative documentary by a top investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The documentary titled ‘Number 12,’ is said to detail rot and corruption at the GFA and across the football sphere in the country. Anas is known fro his hard-hitting pieces that dwell mostly on corruption and human rights.

Nyantakyi’s arrest has been met with some measure of excitement as Ghanaian football lovers continue to celebrate the fact that corruption at the football association was now coming to light after years of allegation peddling by sports journalists.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Kwesi Nyantakyi Africa's longest serving FA boss in trouble after...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports 8 reasons you should watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Here are the 4 reasons Arsenal hired Emery Unai as head coach
Sports Here are the 4 reasons Arsenal hired Emery Unai as head coach
Real Madrid and Liverpool are meeting in the Champions League final in Kiev
Football Price hikes spell misery for fans at Champions League final
Graffiti artists from the Grobarski Trash Romantizam (GTR) group depict famous Serbian poet and Partizan soccer club fan Dusko Radovic on a Blegrade wall.
Football Serbian street artists make football the beautiful game
Andres Iniesta waves as he is presented as a Vissel Kobe player at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday
Football Barcelona icon Iniesta joins Vissel Kobe in historic Japan deal