LeBron James appeared to be caught off guard with a question about the death of Gregg Popovich's wife and handled it with the utmost class


LeBron James handled he situation with the utmost class and had some nice words to say for both Popovich and his wife.

  • Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died on Wednesday following an extended illness.
  • Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff game, TNT's Allie LaForce asked LeBron James about the death.
  • It appeared that James was learning about the death for the first time and was caught off guard, pausing to formulate a thoughtful answer.
  • James handled he situation with the utmost class and had some nice words to say for both Popovich ("I'm a huge Pop fan, I love Pop.") and his wife ("I send my well wishes and prayers to the heavens above.").
  • Many on social media were critical of the question and for putting James on the spot before he had a chance to learn the news on his own. LaForce did chat with James before going on air and he was aware of the question moments earlier.
  • You can see the exchange below, via TNT.
