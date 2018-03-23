Home > Business Insider > Sports >

LeBron James laughs off reporter's question on rumored change to NBA playoff format: 'That's corny. That's wack.'


Sports LeBron James laughs off reporter's question on rumored change to NBA playoff format: 'That's corny. That's wack.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

LeBron James isn't a fan of the rumored change to the playoffs that would add a play-in tournament for the final seeds before the start of the postseason.

LeBron James play

LeBron James

(@SInow / Twitter)

  • The NBA is reportedly considering a change to how teams qualify for the postseason that would involve a play-in tournament.
  • When asked about the idea, LeBron James laughed off the question, calling the proposal "corny" and "wack."
  • Having made seven straight NBA Finals, it's pretty clear that the postseason is working fine for James as is.


LeBron James didn't mince words when asked for his feelings on a rumored change to the NBA postseason.

In February, reports surfaced that the NBA was seriously considering a drastic change to how teams qualified for the postseason. As things stand, the top eight seeds in each conference make the postseason, simple as that. But under the newly proposed rules, teams ranked seven through ten would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the final two playoff spots in each conference.

Asked about the proposal, James was quick to dismiss the idea as both "corny" and "wack."

"No, no, no. That's wack. That's wack," James said when asked about the idea. "You got to earn your spot to be in the postseason. No consolation for finishing last. That's corny. That's corny. That's wack. To play for what? What are they playing for?"

It's not hard to imagine why James would believe the playoffs are already fine as they are — James has made it to seven straight NBA Finals and will be pushing for his eighth straight Finals campaign this season.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports The 30 biggest sports stadiums in the world, ranked by crowd...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are expected to be a force in the 2018 MLB season.
Sports MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where all 30 teams stand heading into Opening Day
Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique came through Barca's youth system but moved to United, aged 17, before struggling with homesickness during four difficult years at Old Trafford
Football Barcelona's Pique recalls tough love at Manchester United from Ferguson and Keane
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy confirmed the Swedish star's move to Major League Soccer on March 23, 2018, announcing the deal in a Los Angeles Times advert
Football Five things to know about Major League Soccer
Referee Tony Chapron showing a red card to Nantes' Diego Carlos after tackling the player, for which he has been banned for six months
Football Referee who kicked player has ban doubled after failed appeal