Home > Business Insider > Sports >

LeBron James' media company issues warning to Alabama over potential copyright infringement


Sports LeBron James' media company issues warning to Alabama over potential copyright infringement

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Alabama football team has released a trailer for a new talk show with Nick Saban that takes place in a barbershop.

null play

null

(Uninterrupted)

  • The Alabama football team has released a trailer for a new talk show with head coach Nick Saban that takes place in a barbershop.
  • The head of "Uninterrupted," LeBron James' media company, believes the show is too similar to their barbershop show.
  • The company's head of business and legal affairs sent a letter to the school suggesting that the new show infringes on the copyright of the "Uninterrupted" show.


The head of "Uninterrupted," LeBron James' media company, has sent a letter to the University of Alabama that suggests the Crimson Tide football team's new barbershop show is too similar to "Uninterrupted's" own show.

The football team released a trailer for their new show, "Shop Talk," which features players, along with head coach Nick Saban, sitting around and talking about various topics while getting haircuts.

Josh Tarnow, the head of business and legal affairs at "Uninterrupted," wrote in the letter that the show is too similar to their show starring LeBron James, called "The Shop."

"'Shop Talk' is clearly using the ideas, concepts and format previously created and exploited by Uninterrupted in connection with its program titled 'The Shop,' and Uninterrupted believes 'Shop Talk' infringes the copyright in 'The Shop,'" Tarnow wrote in the letter.

The letter went on to say that the Alabama show "damages" the "commercial prospects" of the Uninterrupted show.

"Your continued exploitation of 'Shop Talk' infringes 'Uninterrupted's' copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in 'The Shop' and significantly damages 'Uninterrupted's' commercial prospects for 'The Shop,'" the letter said.

Here is the trailer for the Alabama football team's new show:

Here is "The Shop," from LeBron and Co.:

The letter requests a "conversation" with the school before "getting into a 'battle of legal letters' or rushing into legal proceedings."

Here is the full letter.

Letter from LeBron James' Uninterrupted to the University of Alabama. play

Letter from LeBron James' Uninterrupted to the University of Alabama.

(Uninterrupted)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 23 best footballers in the world right nowbullet
2 Sports Here's what time tonight's Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Stunning photo captures the joy and heartbreak of March Madness
arike ogunbowale
Sports Notre Dame's incredible championship-winning shot came on a blown play that was supposed to go to another player
Richard Sherman was just one of many high-profile departures of the NFL offseason, leaving the Seattle Seahawks to join division rivals in the San Francisco 49ers.
Sports NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand in the middle of a chaotic offseason
Hosts Russia have plenty of work to do to field a competitive side with less than three months to go to the World Cup
Football World Cup hosts Russia 'not a footballing nation'