LeBron James' media company issues warning to Alabama over potential copyright infringement

The Alabama football team has released a trailer for a new talk show with head coach Nick Saban that takes place in a barbershop.

The head of "Uninterrupted," LeBron James' media company, believes the show is too similar to their barbershop show.

The company's head of business and legal affairs sent a letter to the school suggesting that the new show infringes on the copyright of the "Uninterrupted" show.



The head of "Uninterrupted," LeBron James' media company, has sent a letter to the University of Alabama that suggests the Crimson Tide football team's new barbershop show is too similar to "Uninterrupted's" own show.

The football team released a trailer for their new show, "Shop Talk," which features players, along with head coach Nick Saban, sitting around and talking about various topics while getting haircuts.

Josh Tarnow, the head of business and legal affairs at "Uninterrupted," wrote in the letter that the show is too similar to their show starring LeBron James, called "The Shop."

"'Shop Talk' is clearly using the ideas, concepts and format previously created and exploited by Uninterrupted in connection with its program titled 'The Shop,' and Uninterrupted believes 'Shop Talk' infringes the copyright in 'The Shop,'" Tarnow wrote in the letter.

The letter went on to say that the Alabama show "damages" the "commercial prospects" of the Uninterrupted show.

"Your continued exploitation of 'Shop Talk' infringes 'Uninterrupted's' copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in 'The Shop' and significantly damages 'Uninterrupted's' commercial prospects for 'The Shop,'" the letter said.

Here is the trailer for the Alabama football team's new show:

Here is "The Shop," from LeBron and Co.:

The letter requests a "conversation" with the school before "getting into a 'battle of legal letters' or rushing into legal proceedings."

Here is the full letter.