LeBron James pulled off an incredible bucket you need to see to believe


LeBron James did what?

  • One night after James Harden's crossover heard around the world, LeBron James answered with his own incredible move.
  • James split two Philadelphia 76ers defenders by going behind his back and between the legs of a teammate.
  • Yes, a teammate.


One night after James Harden unleashed one of the most lethal crossovers in the history of the NBA, LeBron James answered with a highlight play of his own, except this one came with a bit of trickery.

In the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' nationally televised game against the Philadelphia 76ers, James split a pair of defenders and then scored, while also drawing a foul.

The play looked good enough live. But if you look closely, not only did James go behind his back, he went between the legs of teammate Tristan Thompson. Yes, his teammate.

But to truly appreciate the play, you need to see the replay.

LeBron did what?!

