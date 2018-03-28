LeBron James says he should win the NBA MVP

news

LeBron James' incredible 15th season has him in the conversation to win his fifth MVP award.

While James Harden is the current front-runner to take home MVP, James was clear that he believed he was worthy of the honor this year, saying "I would vote for me."

James' numbers back up his claim, as he is currently leading the league in minutes and among the top three in both points and assists despite a continually changing roster surrounding him.



LeBron James is having yet another unbelievable season.

Already with four MVP trophies to his name, many believe that James may be due for another one this season, given his impressive performance amidst the most turbulent season of his career.

Chief among these believers is James himself. James recently weighed in on this year's MVP race to the Associated Press. While many see Rockets guard and league-leading scorer James Harden as the front-runner to take home the prize, James was resolute in his confidence that even in his 15th year, he's still the best in the league.

"I would vote for me," James said. "The body of work, how I'm doing it, what's been happening with our team all year long, how we've got so many injuries & things of that nature, guys in & out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me."

Harden is still the favorite to win MVP as the season enters its final stretch, but the case for James is a strong one. In his 15th season, James is leading the league in minutes and top-three in both points and assists per game. He is doing this with a Cavaliers roster that has seen more turnover this season that many teams do over the course of three.

James further explained that he was happy to expand the idea of what a 15th season could look like, and credited his training regimen for his success so deep into his career.

"At this point in my career, I'm just trying to break the mold, break the narrative of guys in their 15th year ... I'm trying to do things that have never been done before," James said. "It's crazy because I'm not setting out to do it. It's just kind of happening organically. I'm just training my body and training my mind and going out and playing and seeing what happens."

It's not just what James has done, but how he's done it. In March alone, James has pulled off an insane run of unbelievable passes, handles, and dunks other players would be happy to have had over the course of their entire career.

The Cavaliers are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining. Should James continue his monstrous season, there's a chance he could, in fact, jump Harden in the eyes of voters to win his fifth award, tying him with Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.