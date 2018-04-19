LeBron James was caught off guard with a question about the death of Gregg Popovich's wife and handled it with the utmost class

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

  • Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died on Wednesday following an extended illness.
  • Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff game, TNT's Allie LaForce asked James about the death.
  • It was clear that James was learning about the death for the first time and was caught off guard, pausing to formulate a thoughtful answer.
  • James handled he situation with the utmost class and had some nice words to say for both Popovich ("I'm a huge Pop fan, I love Pop.") and his wife ("I send my well wishes and prayers to the heavens above.").
  • Many on social media were critical of the question and for putting James on the spot before he had a chance to learn the news on his own.
  • You can see the exchange below, via TNT.
