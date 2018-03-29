Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Miami-based ESPN Radio show erupts in laughter as the Marlins give up a home run on the first pitch of the season


"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" started off the MLB season with some hearty laughs.

  • ESPN's radio show "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" was covering the first pitch of Opening Day as the Miami Marlins faced off against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit a home run on the very first pitch of the year, leaving the Miami-based show to devolve into hysterical laughter at the Marlins misfortune.


Baseball season got off to a quick start on Opening Day, with Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins on the very first pitch of the season.

ESPN's radio show "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" was covering the first play live, with producer Billy Gill calling in from the game. The show, based in Miami, had been critical of the Marlins through the offseason, as new owner Derek Jeter gutted the team's assets to rebuild the roster from scratch.

Unsurprisingly, Le Batard and company got a good laugh out of the Marlins misfortune to start the year. Through hysterical laughter, Le Batard called out "Welcome Derek Jeter! And that concludes our Marlins coverage for the season!"

You can listen to them revel in the opening home run below.

Things worked out as well as Le Batard could've imagined for the radio spot, and if the moment is any indication, the Marlins are in for a long season.

