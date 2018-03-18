Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Michigan stays alive with a freshman's dramatic buzzer-beater


Sports Michigan stays alive with a freshman's dramatic buzzer-beater

Houston had a shot to seal the win with 3.6 seconds to go but missed both free throws.

  • Michigan stayed alive in the NCAA Tournament when freshman Jordan Poole hit a long-range three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Houston.
  • Houston missed two free throws just moments earlier that could have sealed the game or at least guaranteed overtime.
  • Michigan went the length of the court in less than four seconds for the winning shot.


Michigan has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a dramatic three-pointer at the buzzer-beater by freshman Jordan Poole to beat Houston.

Houston had a shot to seal the win or at least guarantee overtime after Michigan missed a game-tying shot and fouled on the rebound with 3.6 seconds to go. But Houston missed both free throws, setting up the dramatic game-winning shot.

Here is the replay from different angles.

All that was left was the joy of victory and the agony of defeat.

