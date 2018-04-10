Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Months after missing the entire 2017 season, Andrew Luck says he still hasn't thrown an NFL football


Months after missing the entire 2017 season, Andrew Luck says he still hasn't thrown an NFL football

In a recent press conference, the Indianapolis Colts' franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, expressed optimism about his recovery from a shoulder injury that already cost him all of last season but also admitted that he has not yet begun throwing regulation-size footballs and would not give a clear timetable on when that might happen.

"I've not picked up [an NFL Football] and started throwing it yet," Luck said. "And I don't want to skip steps. I'm trusting the process that I'm in right now very very much. I'm trusting myself in this process. And when the time is right, I'll pick it up."

"There is a timetable [for throwing again], but I'm not gonna share it with you guys. I'm very very confident and very very optimistic that I am gonna be absolutely fine and come back better than I was," Luck said.

Luck also revealed that he has been working on his throwing mechanics.

"There were things in my throwing motion that I can do better, from the ground up," Luck said. "And that's a big part of what I've been working on, is making sure I'm using my body as efficiently as possible to throw the football, and not over or under-compensate in any way."

Luck's throwing mechanics had gone "sideways" when he attempted to play hurt during the 2016 season, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Luck first injured his shoulder during the 2015 season, and he finally got surgery on it following the end of the 2016 season, but his recovery didn't go as planned and he went on to miss the entire 2017 season.

Luck admitted that he had skipped steps in, or rushed, the recovery process for his shoulder previously, for which he expressed regret.

Still, he sounded a positive note that he would be ready and comfortable to start playing again come training camp.

"Progress has been my guiding light, and I've just made progress," he said.

