Mystic English pig tips Super Eagles for World Cup Semi-Finals

news

Mystic Marcus, an English pig has tipped Nigeria’s Super Eagles for the Semi-Finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

This prediction by the mystic pig comes as a bad news for English fans, who are hopeful of England’s success at the World Cup.

A black micro pig named Mystic Marcus in a farm situated in Derbyshire, United Kingdom has tipped Nigeria’s Super Eagles for the Semi-Finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mystic Marcus, Daily Mail UK reports, has put his skills to test when he forecasted the semi-finalists for the 2018 World Cup.

Marcus tips Nigeria as the only African country for the Semi-Finals of the 2018 World Cup.

This prediction by the mystic pig comes as a bad news for English fans, who are hopeful of England’s success at the World Cup.

On June 2, 2018, the Three Lions of England had defeated the Nigerian Super Eagles in a friendly match at the Wembley Stadium in London.

In the same vein, mystic Marcus expects Belgium, Argentina, and Uruguay to also make it through.

UK’s Daily Mail reports that a betting company William Hill leaves the odds for the predicted teams as Belgium 7/4, Argentina 13/8, Nigeria 33/1 and Uruguay 4/1.

According to Marcus’ owner, Juliette Stevens, mystic Marcus has a 100 percent track record of predicting sports results.

Other notable predictions by Mystic Marcus

While mystic Marcus has a history of sniffing out a winner in contests, the pig is hoping to continue its unbroken record for the 2018 World Cup.

Marcus guessed the winner of the 2014 World Cup and the Wimbledon tennis finals.

The eight-year-old psychic pig was even reported to have predicted the emergence of Donald Trump in the US elections.

It also predicted Brexit even when its owner felt otherwise.

How he does it

Marcus has predicted contests’ winners by picking apples. According to its owner, the apples will include markers - such as pictures or flags - and Marcus will gobble down the winner.

Marcus owner, Juliette said: “A few years ago I was invited on a radio show because of Paul the octopus predicting results and they wanted to see if I had any animals that had the ability. I hadn't tried the seventh child theory out so thought I'd give it ago. They used apples and oranges and Marcus predicted the football results, it was amazing.”

An octopus once predicted winners of previous World Cup matches at different group stages.