Home > Business Insider > Sports >

NASCAR race renamed 'Roseanne 300'


Sports NASCAR race renamed 'Roseanne 300'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The naming creates the odd situation of Fox airing and promoting a race that is promoting a TV show that airs on a rival network.

roseanne play

roseanne

(ABC/Robert Trachtenberg)

  • "Roseanne" is returning to the airwaves later this month with the original cast.
  • To promote the show's return, NASCAR has renamed Saturday's Xfinity race the "Roseanne 300."
  • The naming creates the odd situation of Fox airing and promoting a race that is promoting a TV show that airs on a rival network.


ABC announced on Thursday that NASCAR's upcoming Xfinity race in Fontana, California is being renamed the "Roseanne 300" to promote the return of the iconic TV show.

The Xfinity series is the second tier of stock car racing. NASCAR promotes the series as their "minor league" for up and coming drivers, but it does often feature NASCAR's top drivers who are either looking to help sponsors or to just get extra laps in preparation for the next day's main NASCAR race on the same track.

According to the announcement, "Roseanne 300" branding will appear throughout the track, including the pace car, infield grass logo, and in victory lane.

Michael Fishman, who plays DJ in the series, is expected to serve as grand marshal and give the traditional command for drivers to start their engines.

"Roseanne" will re-debut on March 27 on ABC, creating the odd situation of Fox airing and promoting a race that is promoting a TV show that airs on a rival network. The race will air on Fox Sports 1 on Saturday at 5:00 pm.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Manchester United's embarrassing Champions League exit to Sevilla has attracted the most stinging criticism due to manager Jose Mourinho's overly cautious approach
Football England's fallen Champions League trio eye FA Cup redemption
Loyola-Chicago earned their first NCAA Tournament win in 33 years with a dramatic three in the final second of the game.
Sports Loyola-Chicago hits 3-pointer in final second for first upset of March Madness
There have been questions about the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for 740 million euros ($918mn) last April, spending more than 200 million euros on new players in the summer
Football Dubai, Russian and US interest in AC Milan - reports
Man of the moment: Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck scores his team's third goal
Football Wenger refuses to condemn Welbeck after diving storm