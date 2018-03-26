Home > Business Insider > Sports >

NBA G League player Zeke Upshaw has died after collapsing during game


Zeke Upshaw was playing defense against the Long Island Nets when he suddenly collapsed untouched.

Zeke Upshaw playing for the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League.

(Photo courtesy of NBA G League)

  • Zeke Upshaw, an NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive, has died after he collapsed near the end of a recent game.
  • Upshaw's mother released a statement revealing that he passed away this morning.
  • No details have been released yet on the cause of death.


Zeke Upshaw, an NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive who collapsed during the final seconds of a game on Saturday evening, has now passed away, the team revealed through a statement from Upshaw's mother.

Upshaw was playing in a game against the Long Island Nets when, according to Peter J. Wallner of MLive, with about 40 seconds left in the game, Upshaw, who was playing defense, collapsed onto the court untouched and onto his stomach. He was later taken to Spectrum Health Hospital.

No details have been released yet on the cause of death. A follow-up tweet from Jewel Upshaw stated that information for Upshaw's memorial would be announced, "at a later date."

ESPN shared video of Upshaw after he collapsed.

Upshaw was in his second season with the Drive, having been taken by the team in the G League's Developmental Draft in 2016, as reported by Wallner. Previously, Upshaw had been a college basketball player for Illinois State and Hofstra, before spending time playing overseas.

In another tweet, the Drive issued a statement saying, "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time."

