Nevada's coach is concerned about the length of March Madness games because he drinks a lot


Musselman met with the media and was asked about his liquid intake and whether or not he has ever needed to use the restroom during a game or thought about leaving.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

  • Eric Musselman's Nevada team beat Texas in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
  • Despite the length of the game, Musselman remained on the sideline the entire time, despite his concerns.
  • Musselman drinks a lot during games and is worried he will have to use the restroom during long tournament games.
  • Nevada does have a plan in place just in case.


Nevada beat Texas in a thrilling overtime contest during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit.

Despite the length of the game, Nevada head coach Eric Musselman remained on the sideline the entire game, something he was concerned he would not be able to do. You see, Musselman drinks a lot during games, so much so, that the more extended NCAA Tournament games are a "great concern" for him.

On Saturday, Musselman met with the media and was asked about his liquid intake and whether or not he has ever needed to use the restroom during a game or thought about leaving.

"Yes and yes and yes," Musselman said (via ASAP). "They're small sips that I'm taking. As you get older, you've got to use the bathroom a little bit more. And so I do worry, especially when the timeouts are longer in this tournament. It's been a great concern of mine."

So, what happens if nature comes calling in the middle of a game? Musselman and his staff have a plan, although he did not go into details.

"Our staff's well prepared in case I have to leave," Musselman said. "So far, so good, though."

