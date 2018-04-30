NFL DRAFT GRADES: Experts grade the best and worst teams coming out of the 2018 NFL Draft

news

The 2018 NFL Draft is now over, with 256 young athletes welcomed to the league.

As always, some teams drafted better than others, with every pick sparking a new round of expert analysis and critiquing.

Below, we've put together a consensus draft grade for every team in the NFL, based on the grading and analysis of five experts: NFL.com's Chad Reuter, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit, and Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.

Take a look below and see how the experts think your team fared as they gear up for the 2018 season.

Arizona Cardinals

Consensus grade: B+

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL) / C+ (ESPN)

Players drafted: QB Josh Rosen (1); WR Christian Kirk (2); C Mason Cole (3); RB Chase Edmonds (4); CB Chris Campbell (6); OT Korey Cunningham (7)

One thing to know: Josh Rosen made headlines after the draft with some sharp words after dropping to the 10th pick, saying "There were nine mistakes in front of me." If he lives up to his word, the Cardinals might have gotten a steal on their quarterback of the future.

Atlanta Falcons

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: B+ (NFL) / C+ (SI)

Players drafted: WR Calvin Ridley (1); CB Isaiah Oliver (2); DT Deadrin Senat (3); RB Ito Smith (4); WR Russell Gage (6); LB Foye Oluokun (6)

One thing to know: In Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan will have yet another formidable receiver to throw too — someone capable of both easing the load on Julio Jones and taking advantage of weak coverage when defenses choose to key in on the Falcons star player.

Baltimore Ravens

Consensus grade: B+

High grade/Low grade: A (CBS) / C (Yahoo)

Players drafted: TE Hayden Hurst (1); QB Lamar Jackson (1); OT Orlando Brown (3); TE Mark Andrews (3); CB Anthony Averett (4); ILB Kenny Young (4); WR Jaleel Scott (4); WR Jordan Lasley (5); S Deshon Elliott (6); OT Greg Senat (6); C Bradley Bozeman (6); DE Zach Sieler (7)

One thing to know: The Ravens chose to trade back into the first round and take Lamar Jackson with the final pick on Thursday night — a move that could pay off exponentially for the team should Jackson develop into their starter.

Buffalo Bills

Consensus grade: B+

High grade/Low grade: A (ESPN) / C- (Yahoo)

Players drafted: QB Josh Allen (1); ILB Tremaine Edmunds (1); DT Harrison Phillips (3); CB Taron Johnson (4); S Siran Neal (5); G Wyatt Teller (5); WR Ray-Ray McCloud (6); WR Austin Proehl (7)

One thing to know: Josh Allen's brief Twitter controversy in the hours before the draft didn't stop him from becoming one of the first 10 players off the board. The Bills decided to take talented receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and Austin Proehl in the draft's later rounds to give Allen some nice company to start a new era in Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers

Consensus grade: A-

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL, CBS) / B (Yahoo)

Players drafted: WR D.J. Moore (1); CB Donte Jackson (2); CB Rashaan Gaulden (3); TE Ian Thomas (4); OLB Marquis Haynes (4); LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (5); LB Andre Smith (7); DT Kendrick Norton (7)

One thing to know: The Panthers had a winning draft by addressing team needs. Donte Jackson and Rashaan Gaulden can both contribute as an impact defenders immediately, and Ian Thomas, while more of a project, could develop into Greg Olsen's heir-apparent.

Chicago Bears

Consensus grade: A

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL, CBS, SI) / B+ (ESPN)

Players drafted: LB Roquan Smith (1); C James Daniels (2); WR Anthony Miller (2); LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (4); DL Bilal Nichols (5); DE Kylie Fitts (6); WR Javon Wims (7)

One thing to know: Anthony Miller might be the most talented receiver of the 2018 draft and will give Mitch Trubisky a fantastic new outlet for spreading the field, while Roquan Smith probably fell lower than he should have due to the strength of this year's quarterback class, and could well contend for defensive rookie of the year.

Cincinnati Bengals

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: B+ (NFL) / C (CBS)

Players drafted: C Billy Price (1); FS Jessie Bates (2); DE Sam Hubbard (3); OLB Malik Jefferson (3); RB Mark Walton (4); CB Davontae Harris (5); DT Andrew Brown (5); CB Darius Phillips (5); QB Logan Woodside (7); G Rod Taylor (7); WR Auden Tate (7)

One thing to know: The Bengals immediately addressed their offensive line, bringing in Billy Price, who will likely start through his rookie year. Elsewhere, they upgraded and filled out the depth of their defense, adding talent across all three levels.

Cleveland Browns

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: B+ (NFL, Yahoo) / B- (CBS, ESPN, SI)

Players drafted: QB Baker Mayfield (1); CB Denzel Ward (1); G Austin Corbett (2); RB Nick Chubb (2); DE Chad Thomas (3); WR Antonio Callaway (4); LB Genard Avery (5); WR Damion Ratley (6); DB Simeon Thomas (6)

One thing to know: The Browns had two of the first four picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, and still figured out a way to leave the football world scratching its collective head a bit. Still, if Baker Mayfield is able to flip 20 years worth of Browns' seemingly cursed quarterback play, it will all have been worth it. Denzel Ward will be another welcome addition to Cleveland's ever-developing defense, and running back Nick Chubb could have an immediate impact.

Dallas Cowboys

Consensus grade: C

High grade/Low grade: A- (NFL) / C- (Yahoo)

Players drafted: ILB Leighton Vander Esch (1); G Connor Williams (2); WR Michael Gallup (3); DE Dorance Armstrong (4); TE Dalton Schultz (4); QB Mike White (5); LB Chris Covington (6); WR Cedrick Wilson (6); RB Bo Scarbrough (7)

One thing to know: Experts were extremely split on the Cowboys draft. Leighton Vander Esch is a versatile option that gives Dallas some much-needed depth at linebacker after Sean Lee missed a quarter of the season last year to injury, and Bo Scarbrough feels like a solid value in the last round of the draft, creating and exciting and youthful crop of talent in the Cowboys backfield.

Denver Broncos

Consensus grade: A-

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL, Yahoo) / B+ (CBS, ESPN)

Players drafted: DE Bradley Chubb (1); WR Courtland Sutton (2); RB Royce Freeman (3); CB Isaac Yiadom (3); LB Josey Jewell (4); WR DaeSean Hamilton (4); TE Troy Fumagalli; C Sam Jones (6); LB Keishawn Bierria (6); RB David Williams (7)

One thing to know: In any other draft, Bradley Chubb would likely be in the conversation to have been the first overall pick, but thanks to the glut of quarterback talent at the top of this year's class, the Broncos got quite a steal.

Detroit Lions

Consensus grade: B-

High grade/Low grade: B (NFL, CBS, SI) / D (Yahoo)

Players drafted: C Frank Ragnow (1); RB Kerryon Johnson (2); SS Tracy Walker (3); DE Da’Shawn Hand (4); G Tyrell Crosby (5); RB Nick Bawden (7)

One thing to know: Detroit filled a necessary void getting Frank Ragnow to help bolster the team's offensive line, but with other needs that still need to be addressed, some experts were confident that the Lions picked could've been better spent in other places.

Green Bay Packers

Consensus grade: A-

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL, SI) / B+ (CBS)

Players drafted: CB Jaire Alexander (1); CB Josh Jackson (2); OLB Oren Burks (3); WR J’Mon Moore (4); G Cole Madison (5); P JK Scott (5); WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5); WR Equanimeous St. Brown (6); DT James Looney (7); LS Hunter Bradley (7); LB Kendall Donnerson (7)

One thing to know: Jaire Alexander will be a welcome addition to the Packer defense, but his real highlight of the night came when he interrupted his own interview to celebrate his Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson getting drafted in the first round along with him.

Houston Texans

Consensus grade: C+

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL) / D+ (Yahoo)

Players drafted: SS Justin Reid (3); OL Martinas Rankin (3); TE Jordan Akins (3); WR Keke Coutee (4); DE Duke Ejiofor (6); TE Jordan Thomas (6); LB Peter Kalambayi (6); DB Jermaine Kelly (7)

One thing to know: The Texans' picks didn't come until late in the draft this year, but Houston still made the most of them, adding both protection and potential pass-catchers for returning quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Indianapolis Colts

Consensus grade: B+

High grade/Low grade: A- (NFL) / C- (SI)

Players drafted: G Quenton Nelson (1); OLB Darius Leonard (2); G Braden Smith (2); DE Kemoko Turay (2); DE Tyquan Lewis (2); RB Nyheim Hines (4); WR Daurice Fountain (5); RB Jordan Wilkins (5); WR Deon Cain (6); LB Matthew Adams (7); LB Zaire Franklin (7)

One thing to know: Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith will both be charged with the important duty of protecting Andrew Luck this year, and will hopefully help prevent another extended absence from the team's star quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: A- (NFL) / B- (Yahoo, SI)

Players drafted: DT Taven Bryan (1); WR D.J. Chark (2); FS Ronnie Harrison (3); OT Will Richardson (4); QB Tanner Lee (6); LB Leon Jacobs (7); P Logan Cooke (7)

One thing to know: After a fairly successful 2017 campaign, the Jaguars didn't have any glaring holes to fill heading into this year's draft. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan should help an already strong Jaguars defense cause even more havoc for their opposition.

Kansas City Chiefs

Consensus grade: C

High grade/Low grade: B (NFL) / D- (Yahoo)

Players drafted: DT Breeland Speaks (2); DT Derrick Nnadi (3); OLB Dorian O’Daniel (3); S Armani Watts (4); CB Tremon Smith (6); G Kahlil McKenzie (6)

One thing to know: The Chiefs immediately invested in their front seven at the top of their 2018 draft, improving what has been the weakest part of their past two seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: B+ (ESPN, SI) / B (NFL, CBS, Yahoo)

Players drafted: SS Derwin James (1); Uchenna Nwosu (2); DT Justin Jones (3); S Kyzir White (4); C Scott Quessenberry (5); WR Dylan Cantrell (6); RB Justin Jackson (7)

One thing to know: Experts agreed that the Chargers did just fine in the draft, with all five outlets giving Los Angeles a grade of either B or B+. Derwin James might prove a steal at the 17th pick this draft.

Los Angeles Rams

Consensus grade: B-

High grade/Low grade: A- (NFL, Yahoo) / C- (CBS)

Players drafted: OT Joseph Noteboom (3); C Brian Allen (4); DE John Franklin-Myers (4); LB Micah Kiser (5); DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (5); RB John Kelly (6); G Jamil Demby (6); DT Sebastian Joseph (6); LB Trevon Young (6); LB Travin Howard (7); DE Justin Lawler (7)

One thing to know: After spending heavy on their defense in the offseason, the Rams first brought in some help to protect quarterback Jared Goff through 2018. Los Angeles didn't pick until the third round this year thanks to a series of deals made before the draft, but adding Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters, and Aqib Talib could prove well worth it.

Miami Dolphins

Consensus grade: B-

High grade/Low grade: B+ (NFL, CBS) / C (Yahoo)

Players drafted: CB Minkah Fitzpatrick (1); TE Mike Gesicki (2); OLB Jerome Baker (3); Durham Smythe (4); RB Kalen Ballage (4); DB Cornell Armstrong (6); LB Quentin Poling (7); K Jason Sanders (7)

One thing to know: Nabbing Minkah Fitzpatrick and Mike Gesicki early immediately make the Dolphins a more complete team, with two players that should be able to adjust to the speed of the NFL with little trouble. If Tannehill can stay healthy this year, the Dolphins might finally be able to put something together.

Minnesota Vikings

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: A- (NFL) / C- (Yahoo)

Players drafted: CB Mike Hughes (1); OT Brian O’Neill (2); DE Jalyn Holmes (4); TE Tyler Conklin (5); K Daniel Carlson (5); G Colby Gossett (6); LB Ade Aruna (6); LB Devante Adams (7)

One thing to know: While the Vikings biggest move of the 2018 offseason was always going to be the acquisition of Kirk Cousins, filling out the team's defensive depth and size in the trenches was a smart, safe choice in the draft.

New England Patriots

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: A (ESPN) / C (Yahoo)

Players drafted: G Isaiah Wynn (1); RB Sony Michel (1); CB Duke Dawson (2); LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (5); LB Christian Sam (6); WR Braxton Berrios (6); QB Danny Etling (7); DB Keion Crossen (7); TE Ryan Izzo (7)

One thing to know: With Bill Belichick's use of running backs, rest assured that Sony Michel will score three touchdowns some game during the 2018 season, most likely when you are facing off against him in fantasy football. Braxton Berrios fits the Patriots bill for a catch-first wide receiver.

New Orleans Saints

Consensus grade: C+

High grade/Low grade: B+ (SI) / D- (Yahoo)

Players drafted: DE Marcus Davenport (1); WR Tre’Quan Smith (3); OT Rick Leonard (4); S Natrell Jamerson (5); CB Kamrin Moore (6); RB Boston Scott; C Will Clapp (7)

One thing to know: Marcus Davenport adds another asset to what was already one of the most surprisingly successful defensive units in 2017.

New York Giants

Consensus grade: B+

High grade/Low grade: A (SI) / D- (Yahoo)

Players drafted: RB Saquon Barkley (1); G Will Hernandez (2); OLB Lorenzo Carter (3); DT B.J. Hill (3); QB Kyle Lauletta (4); DT R.J. McIntosh (5)

One thing to know: The Giants held a lot of power heading into the 2018 draft with the second overall pick. They wound up picking up Saquon Barkley with the pick, indicating that the team is still looking to win now.

New York Jets

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: B+ (NFL, SI) / C+ (CBS, Yahoo)

Players drafted: QB Sam Darnold (1); DT Nathan Shepherd (3); TE Chris Herndon (4); CB Parry Nickerson (6); DT Foley Fatukasi (6); RB Trenton Cannon (6)

One thing to know: Sam Darnold will look to take over the reigns for the New York Jets, learning under the tutelage of Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, and likely signaling that the team is finally ready to move on from Christian Hackenberg.

Oakland Raiders

Consensus grade: C

High grade/Low grade: C- (Yahoo) / B (ESPN)

Players drafted: OT Kolton Miller (1); DT P.J. Hall (2); OT Brandon Parker (3); DE Arden Key (3); CB Nick Nelson (4); DT Maurice Hurst (5); P Johnny Townsend (5); LB Azeem Victor (6); WR Marcell Ateman (7)

One thing to know: Jon Gruden has expressed his desire to bring old-school football to the Raiders, and he showed that he's ready to put his money where his mouth is this year by investing heavily in the trenches.

Philadelphia Eagles

Consensus grade: B+

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL) / C (CBS)

Players drafted: TE Dallas Goedert (2); CB Avonte Maddox (4); LB Josh Sweat (4); OT Matt Pryor (6); OT Jordan Mailata (7)

One thing to know: The Eagles made the most of their minimal amount of picks, trading out of the first round but still acquiring first round talent Dallas Goedert, who will play an important role for the team in tandem with Zach Ertz after the team lost Brent Celek and Trey Burton in the offseason. Rugby convert Jordan Mailata is a mountain of a man that is an interesting flyer in the final round — if he can learn how to play football, he looks unstoppable.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Consensus grade: C

High grade/Low grade: B+ (NFL) / D (Yahoo)

Players drafted: SS Terrell Edmunds (1); WR James Washington (2); QB Mason Rudolph (3); OT Chuks Okorafor (3); S Marcus Allen (5); TE Jaylen Samuels (5); DT Joshua Frazier (7)

One thing to know: The highlight of the first night of the draft came when Ryan Shazier came out to present the Steelers first pick, walking out in front of the football world for the first time since his terrifying injury back in November.

San Francisco 49ers

Consensus grade: B-

High grade/Low grade: B (NFL, SI) / D+ (Yahoo)

Players drafted: OT Mike McGlinchey (1); WR Dante Pettis (2); OLB Fred Warner (3); FS Tarvarius Moore (3); DE Kentavius Street (4); CB D.J. Reed (5); S Marcell Harris (6); DT Jullian Taylor (7); WR Richie James (7)

One thing to know: The 49ers didn't impress many experts with their 2018 draft class, but after landing Jimmy Garoppolo last season, if tough to critique them for being down a few draft picks.

Seattle Seahawks

Consensus grade: D+

High grade/Low grade: C+ (ESPN) / F (Yahoo)

Players drafted: RB Rashaad Penny (1); DE Rasheem Green (3); TE Will Dissly (4); LB Shaquem Griffin (5); S Tre Flowers (5); P Michael Dickson (5); OT Jamarco Jones (5); LB Jake Martin (6); QB Alex McGough (7)

One thing to know: The Seahawks likely didn't get the best value available to them at multiple points in the draft — Rashaad Penny is a solid player, but spending a first round pick on a running back in the modern NFL is tough to justify if they aren't named Saquon Barkley, and the pick prevented the team from addressing other needs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Consensus grade: B+

High grade/Low grade: A (CBS) / C (Yahoo)

Players drafted: DT Vita Vea (1); RB Ronald Jones (2); CB M.J. Stewart (2); CB Carlton Davis (2); G Alex Cappa (3); S Jordan Whitehead (4); WR Justin Watson (5); LB Jack Cichy (7)

One thing to know: Vita Vea should become an immediate terror to opposing offensive lines, and M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis both go well to help the Buccaneers solidify their secondary.

Tennessee Titans

Consensus grade: B-

High grade/Low grade: A (NFL) / C- (Yahoo)

Players drafted: ILB Rashaan Evans (1); DE Harold Landry (2); S Dane Cruikshank (5); QB Luke Falk (6)

One thing to know: The Titans only had a few picks, but they made the most of them. Rashaan Evans is a pro-ready player that could become the focal point of the Tennessee defense, and Luke Falk is an interesting developmental pick behind Marcus Mariota.

Washington Redskins

Consensus grade: B

High grade/Low grade: B+ (NFL, Yahoo, ESPN) / C+ (SI)

Players drafted: DT Da’Ron Payne (1); RB Derrius Guice (2); OT Geron Christian (3); S Troy Apke (4); DT Tim Settle (5); LB Shaun Dion Hamilton (6); CB Greg Stroman (7); WR Trey Quinn (7)

One thing to know: Da’Ron Payne gives Washington immediate improvement at a position of need, and Derrius Guice might become the teams first option out of the backfield.

