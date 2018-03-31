NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand in the middle of a chaotic offseason

news

Football season never ends.

It might feel like a few weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles were walking into the sunset with their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. But teams are already loading up in the NFL offseason to get themselves ready for the 2018 Draft and hopefully a run at next year's Super Bowl.

We've already seen big changes at quarterback across the league that will shape the season to come and thus have shifted the power structure of the NFL since we left it back in February.

Thus, we've put together an offseason Power Ranking to keep track of where every team stands in the midst of a busy offseason.

Take a look below and see where your team fits in the mix.

32. Miami Dolphins

2017 record: 6-10

Biggest additions: Signed RB Frank Gore, signed QB Brock Osweiler

Biggest losses: DT Ndamukong Suh, LB Lawrence Timmons

One thing to know: The most significant determining factor for the Dolphins chances in 2018 is the return of Ryan Tannehill, but from the looks of their offseason so far, they'll have a long year ahead of them.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

2017 record: 7-9, 3rd in AFC North

Biggest additions: Signed LB Preston Brown, traded for LT Cordy Glenn

Biggest losses: QB A.J. McCarron, CB Adam Jones, RB Jeremy Hill

One thing to know: In trading for Cordy Glenn, the Bengals hope their improved offensive line will give Andy Dalton more time in the pocket and create better holes for second-year running back Joe Mixon.

30. Indianapolis Colts

2017 record: 4-12

Biggest additions: Signed TE Eric Ebron, hired Frank Reich as head coach

Biggest losses: DT Johnathan Hankins

One thing to know: The Colts offseason included a false alarm of a head coach announcement, with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels agreeing to take the position before reneging on the deal at the 11th hour. Frank Reich will lead the Colts in his stead, with Andrew Luck hopefully back and healthy after missing the entire 2017 season.

29. New York Giants

2017 record: 3-13, 4th in NFC East

Biggest additions: Signed OT Nate Solder, signed RB Jonathan Stewart, traded for LB Alec Ogletree

Biggest losses: G Mike Pugh, DE Jason Pierre-Paul

One thing to know: Was the Giants' 3-13 stinker, a year after they went 11-5, a sign of things to come or an outlier? They've upgraded their offensive line, but they still have needs at running back, Eli Manning isn't getting younger, and they're dangling their best player in trade talks.

28. New York Jets

2017 record: 5-11

Biggest additions: Signed QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Terrelle Pryor, signed CB Trumaine Johnson

Biggest losses: DE Muhammad Wilkerson, RB Matt Forte

One thing to know: The signing of Teddy Bridgewater was an interesting move as he could potentially start for the Jets this season, even though his contract isn't constructed all that well in his favor. Most important to watch will be what the Jets do in the draft after trading up to presumably select their next franchise quarterback.

27. Buffalo Bills

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in AFC East

Biggest additions: Signed QB A.J. McCarron, signed DE Trent Murphy

Biggest losses: QB Tyrod Taylor, LT Cordy Glenn

One thing to know: The Bills defense figures to remain stout, but offensive depth remains a significant question, particularly after trading Tyrod Taylor. His replacement, A.J. McCarron, has promise but has only thrown 86 passes in his career.

26. Cleveland Browns

2017 record: 0-16

Biggest additions: Signed QB Tyrod Taylor, signed WR Jarvis Landry

Biggest losses: OT Joe Thomas

One thing to know: Joe Thomas was a real Iron Man of the NFL, playing over 10,000 consecutive snaps for the Browns and blocking at an All-Star level while protecting 18 different Browns quarterbacks (all of whom he can still name!).

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 record: 5-11, 4th in NFC South

Biggest additions: Signed C Ryan Jensen, signed DE Vinny Curry, traded for DE Jason Pierre-Paul

Biggest losses: RB Doug Martin

One thing to know: The Bucs disappointed last season and this year will hope that Jameis Winston finally takes the next step in his development. The team has enough skill around him that improvement from Winston could put them back in the thick of the NFC South.

24. Chicago Bears

2017 record: 5-11

Biggest additions: Signed TE Trey Burton, signed WR Allen Robinson, hired Matt Nagy as head coach

Biggest losses: G Josh Sitton

One thing to know: Starting quarterbacks have come into their own in their sophomore years, as we saw with Carson Wentz and Jared Goff last year. Mitch Trubisky's second season at the helm should be a fun one for him with the additions of Burton and Robinson.

23. Washington Redskins

2017 record: 7-9, 3rd in NFC East

Biggest additions: Traded for QB Alex Smith, signed LB Pernell McPhee, signed LB Zach Brown, signed CB Orlando Scandrick

Biggest losses: QB Kirk Cousins, WR Terrelle Pryor, CB Brashaud Breeland

One thing to know: The Redskins swapped Alex Smith in for Kirk Cousins, deciding not to give the franchise tag to Cousins for a third straight year. While some in the NFL are reportedly higher on Smith than expected, perhaps the bigger question is if Smith has the weapons around him to put the 'Skins back in the playoff mix.

22. Arizona Cardinals

2017 record: 8-8

Biggest additions: Signed QB Sam Bradford

Biggest losses: S Tyrann Mathieu, RB Adrian Peterson, QB Carson Palmer, head coach Bruce Arians

One thing to know: Sam Bradford is already one of the highest-paid players in the history of the NFL and now will take the reins from Carson Palmer. The return of star running back David Johnson should help with the transition.

21. Baltimore Ravens

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in AFC North

Biggest additions: Signed WR Michael Crabtree, signed WR John Brown

Biggest losses: G Ryan Jensen, WR Jeremy Maclin, TE Benjamin Watson

One thing to know: The Ravens' offseason additions suggest one thing: helping Joe Flacco get the ball to playmakers. Flacco's 5.7 yards per attempt in 2017 were the lowest of his career.

20. Seattle Seahawks

2017 record: 9-7

Biggest additions: Signed DE Barkevious Mingo, signed DE Marcus Smith

Biggest losses: CB Richard Sherman, CB Jeremy Lane, DE Michael Bennett

One thing to know: The departure of Richard Sherman marks the end of the "Legion of Boom" era in Seattle, but after Russell Wilson carried the teams to nine wins last season, it's still tough to discount the Seahawks completely.

19. Oakland Raiders

2017 record: 6-10, 3rd in AFC West

Biggest additions: Signed WR Jordy Nelson, signed RB Doug Martin, hired Jon Gruden as head coach

Biggest losses: WR Michael Crabtree, OT Marshall Newhouse

One thing to know: There's some concern among Raiders Nation that Jon Gruden may be a bit stuck in the past. This offseason, Gruden has denounced analytics, then signed a 32-year-old receiver and 29-year-old running back.

18. Houston Texans

2017 record: 4-12

Biggest additions: Signed S Tyrann Mathieu, QB Brandon Weeden

Biggest losses: LB Brian Cushing

One thing to know: DeShaun Watson showed flashes of brilliance last year before going down with an injury — if he and J.J. Watt can both stay on the field for a whole season, the Texans could be a force in the AFC.

17. Detroit Lions

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in NFC North

Biggest additions: Signed RB LeGarrette Blount, hired Matt Patricia as head coach

Biggest losses: TE Eric Ebron

One thing to know: Patricia joined the Lions after making a name for himself as the Patriots defensive coordinator. However, after back-to-back dismal defensive seasons from the Patriots, could it be worth asking about Patricia's credentials as a defensive coach?

16. Kansas City Chiefs

2017 record: 10-6

Biggest additions: Signed WR Sammy Watkins, traded for CB Kendall Fuller

Biggest losses: QB Alex Smith, CB Darrelle Revis, CB Marcus Peters

One thing to know: The Chiefs abstained from playing quarterback roulette after the departure of Alex Smith, choosing instead to back 2017 first round draft pick Patrick Mahomes as their guy.

15. Denver Broncos

2017 record: 5-11, 4th in AFC West

Biggest additions: Signed QB Case Keenum, traded for safety Su'a Cravens

Biggest losses: QB Brock Osweiler, QB Trevor Siemian, CB Aqib Talib

One thing to know: The Broncos may still target a quarterback with the fifth pick in the draft, but Keenum represents an upgrade over the rotation of quarterbacks the Broncos used last year. A repeat of Keenum's 2017 season, along with the Broncos' defense, could put them back in the playoff picture.

14. Tennessee Titans

2017 record: 9-7

Biggest additions: Signed CB Malcolm Butler, signed RB Dion Lewis, hired Mike Vrabel as head coach

Biggest losses: RB DeMarco Murray, WR Eric Decker, QB Matt Cassell

One thing to know: The Titans were a team in between last year — never too impressive, never too awful. Mike Vrabel will look to take Tennessee to the top of their division in his first year as a head coach.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in AFC West

Biggest additions: Signed C Mike Pouncey

Biggest losses: none

One thing to know: The Chargers went 9-3 after beginning the season 0-4, falling short of the playoffs. They have all of the pieces to make a postseason push if they could start more consistently.

12. San Francisco 49ers

2017 record: 6-10

Biggest additions: Signed CB Richard Sherman

Biggest losses: LB Elvis Dumervil, RB Carlos Hyde

One thing to know: Jimmy Garoppolo still hasn't lost an NFL start and will enter the 2018 season with high expectations for his first year as a starter. Having Sherman to help guide him through the NFC West should be a great help to him.

11. Dallas Cowboys

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in NFC East

Biggest additions: Signed WR Allen Hurns, signed OT Cameron Fleming

Biggest losses: G Jonathan Cooper, CB Orlando Scandrick

One thing to know: Great mystery still surrounds Dez Bryant's future with the Cowboys. There are indications that the Cowboys would like to move off of his contract, or restructure it, and signing two wide receivers in free agency has not made his place on the team look cemented.

10. Carolina Panthers

2017 record: 11-5

Biggest additions: Signed WR Jarius Wright, signed DT Dontari Poe, traded for WR Torrey Smith

Biggest losses: RB Jonathan Stewart, DE Charles Johnson

One thing to know: Jonathan Stewart played for the Panthers for a decade, becoming the team's leading rusher with 7,318 yards to his name. His departure clears the way for Christian McCaffrey to take an even more prominent role in the Carolina offense.

9. Green Bay Packers

2017 record: 7-9, 3rd in NFC North

Biggest additions: Signed TE Jimmy Graham, signed DE Muhammad Wilkerson

Biggest losses: WR Jordy Nelson, S Morgan Burnett

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers' value to the Packers should be abundantly clear this season. They went 3-7 without him last year. After upgrading at tight end and pass rush, can Rodgers restore their status as a contender?

8. Atlanta Falcons

2017 record: 10-6

Biggest additions: Signed CB Justin Bethel

Biggest losses: DT Dontari Poe

One thing to know: Matt Ryan has now thrown for more than 4,000 yards for seven consecutive seasons, but he probably wouldn't mind if the Falcons invested a bit more in another receiver to help Julio Jones.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

2017 record: 13-3, 1st in AFC North

Biggest additions: Signed S Morgan Burnett

Biggest losses: none

One thing to know: The most prominent question hanging over the Steelers is once again Le'Veon Bell's future. The two sides broke off contract discussions, in which Bell reportedly wants $17 million per year. He recently seemed to tweet some apparent frustration over the process.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

2017 record: 10-6

Biggest additions: Signed WR Donte Moncrief, signed WR Marquise Lee, signed TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, signed CB D.J. Hayden

Biggest losses: WR Allen Hurns, TE Mercedes Lewis, RB Chris Ivory

One thing to know: Blake Bortles finally got his act together enough to steer the Jaguars to the AFC Championship. This season he'll have to learn to play with a new supporting cast of pass-catchers heading into 2018.

5. New Orleans Saints

2017 record: 11-5, 1st in NFC South

Biggest additions: Signed LB Demario Davis, CB Patrick Robinson, TE Benjamin Watson

Biggest losses: S Kenny Vaccaro

One thing to know: The Saints surprised the NFL world last year by becoming a stingy defensive team and run-based offense, behind two breakout rookies. With Drew Brees back at the helm, the Saints will hope for more growth from the youngsters to contend this year.

4. Los Angeles Rams

2017 record: 11-5

Biggest additions: Signed DT Ndamukong Suh, traded for CB Marcus Peters, traded for CB Aqib Talib

Biggest losses: LB Alec Ogletree, DE Connor Barwin, WR Sammy Watkins

One thing to know: Based on offseason moves alone, the Rams enter 2018 as one of the terrifying teams in football. Adding Ndamukong Suh to a defensive front that already has Aaron Donald feels like cheating.

3. New England Patriots

2017 record: 13-3, 1st in AFC East

Biggest additions: Signed DE Adrian Clayborn, signed RB Jeremy Hill

Biggest losses: OT Nate Solder, CB Malcolm Butler, RB Dion Lewis, WR Danny Amendola, OT Cameron Fleming

One thing to know: One year after splurging in free agency, the Patriots watched several big-name free agents walk away. They replaced them with low-level signings, as the Patriots are wont to do, but it's worth asking if they may take a hit this year from losing so many key players.

2. Minnesota Vikings

2017 record: 13-3

Biggest additions: Signed QB Kirk Cousins

Biggest losses: QB Case Keenum, QB Sam Bradford,

One thing to know: After years of speculation as Kirk Cousins threw up ridiculous numbers to no avail with the Washington Redskins, football fans will finally have the chance to see how he looks when the games have stakes. With the Vikings returning most of their squad that made the NFC Championship last year and adding what should be an upgrade at the most crucial position on the field, there's good reason to consider the Vikings the favorites heading into 2018.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2017 record: 13-3, 1st in NFC East, Super Bowl champs

Biggest additions: Signed WR Mike Wallace, signed DT Halota Ngata, traded for DE Michael Bennett

Biggest losses: WR Torrey Smith, CB Patrick Robinson

One thing to know: The reigning champs added more power to their defense, more speed to their offense, and will have Carson Wentz back in the fold this year. It's possible the Eagles return even stronger this season.

