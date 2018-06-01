Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Nigeria’s $90 World Cup kit is creating a buzz and here’s why


Sports Nigeria’s $90 World Cup kit is creating a buzz around the world and here’s why

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Nike design for Nigeria currently tops the list of the best kits that will be worn in Russia by the 32 teams participating in the global tournament.

Image
  • Nigerian player, Alex Iwobi    
  • Nigerian pop star, Wizkid   
  • Nigeria’s World Cup kit is creating a buzz and here’s why
    Wizkid and Alex Iwobi   
  • Nigerian player, Ndidi models for Super Eagles kit by Nike   
  • Different shades and designs of the Nigerian national team kit for World Cup   
  • Different shades and designs of the Nigerian national team kit for World Cup   
  • The Nigerian football kit 
  • Another design by Nike 

 

  • For the Nigerian official kit by Nike, the partnership seems to have yielded positive results going by the long queue at the Nike town in London and other parts of the world.

  • The Nike design for Nigeria currently tops the list of the best kits that will be worn in Russia by the 32 teams participating in the global tournament.

This article is part of the Business Insider SSA’s 2018 World Cup reportage of the 32 countries who have qualified for Russia. Business Insider SSA is running various articles in the run-up to the global tournament kicking off on June 14, 2018.

Following the $3.75 million (N743 million) partnership between the Nigerian Football Federation and Nike over a period of three-and-half-years, the Super Eagles kit for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is currently creating a buzz around the world.

Nigeria’s World Cup kit is creating a buzz and here’s why play Wizkid and Iwobi models the new Nigerian kit for World Cup (Twitter)

 

According to a poll by Sky Sports, the Nike design for Nigeria currently tops the list of the best kits that will be worn in Russia by the 32 teams participating in the global tournament.

As of June 1, 2018, the Nigerian jersey with over 41,000 votes comes in first followed by Germany’s jersey while Australia’s yellow top came in third.

Understanding the kitting business

In the recently concluded Barclays Premier League in the 2017/18 season, Manchester United netted a total of $62.61 million from Chevrolet for its kit sponsorship, according to statista website.

ALSO READ: 25 players made Super Eagles' squad after provisional list

As the NFF made quite a sum from Nike after signing a three-and-half-year partnership, the American sportswear company will also strive to recoup its revenue from the sales of the kits.

play A long queue of Nigerians and non Nigerians in London trying to get the Nigerian kit for World Cup (Twitter)

 

The kitting business, according to Sportskeeda website, is a way in which football team management aims to capitalize on while expanding their fan-bases in regions far from the base of the teams - this is illustrated in the reception Nigerians and non-Nigerians across the world have shown the Nigerian official jerseys for 2018 World Cup.

The kitting business is also believed to have fostered a more easily visible connection between fans and the club.

For the Nigerian official kit by Nike, the partnership seems to have yielded positive results going by the long queue at the Nike town in London and other parts of the world.

play A long queue of people waiting to get their Nigerian home kit at Nike store (Twitter)

 

As at Friday, June 1, 2018, two months after the scheduled release date, Twitter was awash with the tale of how the American sportswear company sold out the Nigerian kit.

The kit goes for $90 on Nike’s website.

Confident of its designs, Nike said on its website, “As the Nigerian National Team steps into this summer’s tournament, the world will know they’ve arrived. The federation’s infectious charisma shines through in the flamboyant Nigeria collection.”

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports These 25 players made Super Eagles squad for World Cup ahead of...bullet
2 Sports Here’s how much Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received ahead of...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino heads the bookmakers' list of favourites to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid
Football Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid
Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino
Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"
The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup
Sports The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup
AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci greets fans at the end of the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on today at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth
Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report