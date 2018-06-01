news

For the Nigerian official kit by Nike, the partnership seems to have yielded positive results going by the long queue at the Nike town in London and other parts of the world.

The Nike design for Nigeria currently tops the list of the best kits that will be worn in Russia by the 32 teams participating in the global tournament.

This article is part of the Business Insider SSA’s 2018 World Cup reportage of the 32 countries who have qualified for Russia. Business Insider SSA is running various articles in the run-up to the global tournament kicking off on June 14, 2018.

Following the $3.75 million (N743 million) partnership between the Nigerian Football Federation and Nike over a period of three-and-half-years, the Super Eagles kit for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is currently creating a buzz around the world.

According to a poll by Sky Sports, the Nike design for Nigeria currently tops the list of the best kits that will be worn in Russia by the 32 teams participating in the global tournament.

As of June 1, 2018, the Nigerian jersey with over 41,000 votes comes in first followed by Germany’s jersey while Australia’s yellow top came in third.

Understanding the kitting business

In the recently concluded Barclays Premier League in the 2017/18 season, Manchester United netted a total of $62.61 million from Chevrolet for its kit sponsorship, according to statista website.

ALSO READ: 25 players made Super Eagles' squad after provisional list

As the NFF made quite a sum from Nike after signing a three-and-half-year partnership, the American sportswear company will also strive to recoup its revenue from the sales of the kits.

The kitting business, according to Sportskeeda website, is a way in which football team management aims to capitalize on while expanding their fan-bases in regions far from the base of the teams - this is illustrated in the reception Nigerians and non-Nigerians across the world have shown the Nigerian official jerseys for 2018 World Cup.

The kitting business is also believed to have fostered a more easily visible connection between fans and the club.

For the Nigerian official kit by Nike, the partnership seems to have yielded positive results going by the long queue at the Nike town in London and other parts of the world.

As at Friday, June 1, 2018, two months after the scheduled release date, Twitter was awash with the tale of how the American sportswear company sold out the Nigerian kit.

The kit goes for $90 on Nike’s website.

Confident of its designs, Nike said on its website, “As the Nigerian National Team steps into this summer’s tournament, the world will know they’ve arrived. The federation’s infectious charisma shines through in the flamboyant Nigeria collection.”