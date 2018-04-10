Nigerian boxers clash over National Light Heavyweight title

news

Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun and Majesty Maduka have been engaged in war of words after they were fixed to fight for the national light heavyweight title.

Since the match was fixed in March 2018, both boxers have been exchanging threats at every given opportunity.

All is certainly not well between two Nigerian boxers, Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun and Majesty Maduka after they were fixed to fight for the national light heavyweight title.

Since the match was fixed in March 2018, both boxers have been exchanging threats at every given opportunity.

While “Olags”, the youngster of the two boxers has declared that Majesty will regret stepping into the ring to fight him, Majesty on the other other has said Olags won't last many rounds in the ring.

“He was invited and did not come for a show we were both invited. That tells you he is very afraid of me. I would have shown him hints of what he would get in the ring live on air if he had come. Well, the fight is just around the corner and he would regret ever taking up the challenge to fight me. He is nothing and I mean it. Maduka is nothing, I repeat,” bragged Adeosun.

When contacted, Maduka simply shrugged Olags' brags saying: "I don't talk much, I act and when I do, opponents fall flat on their backs in the ring. These fists of mine determines what I do as well as does the speaking."

The boxers are two of the 14 boxers expected to thrill fans in the seven fights scheduled to attract attention to the 14th edition of the GOtv boxing night at the Indoor Sports of the National Stadium, Lagos, on April 14, 2018.

Other fights

African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight title: Nigeria’s Waidi “ Skoro” Usman take another shot at the title by fighting Michael “Shaka” Nyawade of Kenya. Skoro failed in his bid to nab the title in 2015.

West African Boxing Union (WABU) Welterweight title: Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will confront Djossou “Agoy” Basile.

National Lightweight title: Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 13, will fight for the title against Kazeem “Ijoba” Badmus.

Rivalry renewed: ABU title champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph will face the challenge of Prince “Lion” Nwoye in a non-title affair.

The Cruiserweight title: Razak “Hyena” Ramon will take on Abiodun “Finito” Afini

Super Middleweight title: Chukwuebuka “Wise King” Ezewudo will face Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade in a title bout.