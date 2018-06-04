news

According to a new ranking of expensive accommodation in Russia for next year's game, Nizhny Novgorod has been identified as the priciest World Cup host city to live in.

Fans arriving for World Cup games featuring the likes of Nigeria,England and Argentina will discover a city of parks, cafes and bars with its own historic kremlin fortress. This is the city where Russia’s first ever tram line was launched.

An average of $63 is the price tag for a night in the city on the Volga, which will host matches during the group stages through to the quarter-finals.

Nizhny Novgorod is expected to host matches for Argentina,Nigeria Croatia, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Sweden, South Korea, England and Panama.

Nizhny Novgorod colloquially shortened to Nizhny, is a city in the administrative center (capital) of Volga Federal District and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast in Russia.

From 1932 to 1990, it was known as Gorky after the writer Maxim Gorky, who was born there. The city is an important economic, transportation etc

Moscow ranks after Nizhny Novgorod as the second most expensive with a night in the capital costing an average of $58. Kaliningrad was third at ($49).

Samara, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan and Yekaterinburg ranked in the middle of the list, while the cheapest city to stay in was Saransk at $26, followed by Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don.