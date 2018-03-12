One player to know from all 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament

news

Starting this week, 68 teams will compete in the greatest single-elimination tournament that sports has to offer.

The beautiful thing about March Madness is that any team can win. String together six (or seven, if you're in a play-in game) perfect wins together and you earn the right to call yourselves the best team in the country. Even if you don't make it to the final, for some lower-seeded teams, a miracle run to the Sweet 16 is all it takes to become the darling of the tournament.

Whether you're a top team contending for a title, or a low seed just looking to make a splash, every school will be looking to its star players to step up. For that reason, we've collected a list of one player to watch on every team in the tournament.

No. 16 UMBC — Jairus Lyles

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Lyles hit a three at the buzzer of the America East championship to send UMBC to the tournament for the first time in a decade. He's the fifth all-time leading scorer in the school's history.

No. 16 Texas Southern — Demontrae Jefferson

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Jefferson averaged over 23 points throughout his sophomore campaign with the Tigers, and will be making his second trip to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 16 seed. This year he'll look to improve on the 13 points he scored in a 103-64 rout at the hands of the UNC Tar Heels.

No. 16 Penn — AJ Brodeur

Year: Sophomore

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Brodeur is a force for the Quakers on both offense and defense. He put up a double-double in the Ivy League championship against Harvard, and his dominance in the low post can free up Penn's shooters for good looks from three. If I had to pick a No. 16 to pull off the upset, it would be Penn.

No. 16 LIU-Brooklyn — Joel Hernandez

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Now a fifth-year senior, this will be Hernandez's first trip to the NCAA Tournament. He's averaged 20 points a game on the year.

No. 16 Radford — Carlik Jones

Year: Freshman

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Jones played hero for Radford in the Big South title game, hitting a dramatic three at the buzzer to send his team dancing.

No. 16 N.C. Central — Raasean Davis

Year: Junior

Position: Center

One thing to know: Davis has averaged 15 points and eight rebounds a game on the year for N.C. Central after transferring out of Kent State last year. He'll need the best game of his career if he hopes to make some noise in the tournament.

No. 15 Cal State Fullerton — Kyle Allman

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Allman has carried his team all season, including a 40-point performance in a 69-60 win over Hawai'i earlier in the year. That game he went 16-19 from the field and 5-6 from three — a similar performance could cause trouble for Purdue in the first round.

No. 15 Georgia State — D'Marcus Simonds

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Averaging a 21-6-5 line for the Panthers, Simonds can do it all for Georgia State. He went off for 27 points in the Sun Belt championship against UT-Arlington.

No. 15 Lipscomb — Garrison Mathews

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Mathews finished the Atlantic Sun title game with 33 points and nine rebounds, including drilling seven three pointers to hold off favored Florida Gulf Coast University. He'll need to be just as hot this weekend if Lipscomb hopes to have similar success.

No. 15 Iona — Rickey McGill

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: In most cases, lower seeds need someone to absolutely go off if they are to stand a chance against their opponent, and McGill has shown that potential. He put up 40 points against Rider earlier in the year, shooting 75% from the floor and going 5-7 from three.

No. 14 Wright State — Loudon Love

Year: Freshman

Position: Center

One thing to know: Love is a double-double machine, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds on a season that included a 20-19 against Milwaukee, 25-17 against Oakland, and 23-13 against UIC.

No. 14 Stephen F. Austin — Shannon Bogues

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Bogues has shown to be sure-handed late in games for the Lumberjacks, and has a bit of pop potential should Stephen F. Austin fall into a deficit quickly.

No. 14 Bucknell — Zach Thomas

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Bucknell has won 18 of their past 19 games led by Thomas, who is not only an elite rebounder but a stifling defender. Don't expect the Bison to go down easy this year.

No. 14 Montana — Michael Oguine

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Oguine tore through Pittsburgh early in the season with 29 points to lead Montana to a win, and later put up 39 in a thriller against Portland State. He'll have to have the hot hand again if Montana want to make a run in the tournament.

No. 13 Marshall — Jon Elmore

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Marshall is a dangerous team in this field, with Elmore their leading weapon averaging a 23-6-7 line. The team beat Middle Tennessee twice this year and played Xavier to a four point game. Don't overlook the Thundering Herd.

No. 13 Charleston — Joe Chealey

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Charleston has won 14 of their previous 15 games thanks in large part to Chealey's ability to get to the basket. They could surprise Auburn with a quick start in the first round.

No. 13 Buffalo — Wes Clark

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Clark transferred after three years at Missouri to play for Buffalo and has done well for himself in his new surroundings. His 26 points led all scorers in MAC title game to help the Bulls punch their ticket to the dance.

No. 13 UNC-Greensboro — Francis Alonso

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Alonso is UNC-Greensboro's hot shooter — he's hit eight threes in a game multiple times this season already. If his shot starts falling early, look out for a potential upset.

No. 12 South Dakota State — Mike Daum

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: South Dakota State has won 11 straight games coming into the tournament with Daum averaging 26.1 points per game during the streak.

No. 12 Murray State — Jonathan Stark

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: The Ohio Valley Player of the Year, Stark is a wily offensive threat that can reach the basket any number of ways.

No. 12 New Mexico State — Jemerrio Jones

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Jones is a force on the boards, averaging 18.2 rebounds over his past five games. He'll cause trouble for any team that needs to match up against him in the tournament.

No. 12 Davidson — Peyton Aldridge

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Aldridge is no Steph Curry, but after hitting 67% of his threes over his past five games, he has shown flashes of his predecessor's talent and does have the potential to lead Davidson to a few wins in the tournament.

No. 11 San Diego State — Jalen McDaniels

Year: Freshman

Position: Forward

One thing to know: With five players averaging double-digit scoring, the Aztecs are possibly the most well-rounded team in the field of 68. That said, if teams fail to account for McDaniels on the court, he'll out-rebound opponents all on his own.

No. 11 Syracuse — Tyus Battle

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Battle is Syracuse's leading scorer on the year, but has shown a tendency to struggle in big games, especially from range. He and fellow guard Frank Howard shot just 3-15 from beyond the arc in the Orange's ACC tournament loss to UNC.

No. 11 UCLA — Aaron Holiday

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Holiday is the top scorer on the Bruins by a pretty good amount, and the team will need him to come through with a big game if UCLA is to have any sort of shot at the Sweet 16.

No. 11 St. Bonaventure — Jaylen Adams

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: There was a two game stretch in the middle of the season where Adams scored 40 points in consecutive games and hit a combined 18-of-26 attempted threes. Should he be able to string a few more games like that together, there's no telling how far the Bonnies could go in this tournament.

No. 11 Arizona State — Tra Holder

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: After starting the season on a 13-game winning streak, the Sun Devils fell back to Earth, and have now lost five of their last six. They'll need leadership from Holder as a senior if they hope to make it past the first round.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago — Aundre Jackson

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Winners of 17 of their last 18 games, don't expect Loyola-Chicago to roll over on the big stage. While he's gotten less minutes as the season wore on, senior Aundre Jackson had his biggest game of the year against Florida in Gainesville, where his team upset the then fifth-ranked Gators 65-59.

No. 10 Butler — Kelan Martin

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: When Martin plays his best basketball, the Bulldogs can compete with any team on the court — one of his best games of the year came in December when Butler gave Villanova their first loss of the season.

No. 10 Texas — Mohamed Bamba

Year: Freshman

Position: Center

One thing to know: Bamba missed some games late in the season due injury but is said to be back at 100% and ready for March Madness. He's currently projected as the fourth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

No. 10 Oklahoma — Trae Young

Year: Freshman

Position: Guard

One thing to know: The most impressive all-around player in college basketball this year, Trae Young led the country in both points and assists. But the Sooners have fallen off after a breakneck start to the year, and Young will have to do a lot of heavy lifting for the team if he hopes to make a statement before leaving for the NBA.

No. 10 Providence — Rodney Bolluck

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Rodney Bullock's performance usually serves as a good bellweather for Providence as a whole — his best game of the year was the Friars upset win over Nova, their worst losses came when Bullock was all but silent on the court.

No. 9 Alabama — Collin Sexton

Year: Freshman

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Sexton is projected as a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has already shown his ability to take games over with this coast-to-coast buzzer beater in the SEC tournament.

No. 9 Kansas State — Dean Wade

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Kansas State's leading scorer, Wade had to miss the Big 12 semifinal due to injury, but is supposed to be back in the lineup before tip-off of the tournament. That said, keep an eye out for injury updates — the Wildcats are a much different team without him.

No. 9 Florida State — Terance Mann

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Terance Mann serves as both an offensive weapon and defensive pest for the Seminoles — check out his game-saving block against Louisville from earlier in the season.

No. 9 N.C. State — Omer Yurtseven

Year: Sophomore

Position: Center

One thing to know: Listed at seven feet tall, there are few players in the country capable of completely stopping Yurtseven. He's also leading his team in three point percentage, hitting over half of the shots he takes from beyond the arc.

No. 8 Seton Hall — Angel Delgado

Year: Senior

Position: Center

One thing to know: A beast on the boards, opposing teams will have to account for Delgado to stop Seton Hall.

No. 8 Virginia Tech — Justin Bibbs

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Justin Bibbs brought the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 32 years — now he'll look to bring Virginia Tech a win after being bounced in the first round by Wisconsin last year.

No. 8 Missouri — Michael Porter Jr.

Year: Freshman

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Porter hadn't played since the first game of the season for Mizzou after being sidelined with an injury, but made his return for the SEC tournament, scoring 12 points in a 62-60 loss to Georgia. Porter is projected as the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but basketball fans will be looking for him to show something after his abridged college career.

No. 8 Creighton — Marcus Foster

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Foster transferred out of Kansas State after two years with the school. Now, he's facing off against his old friends and teammates in the first round of the tournament.

No. 7 Texas A&M — Tyler Davis

Year: Junior

Position: Center

One thing to know: After making it to the Sweet 16 in his freshman year, the Aggies missed the tournament altogether in 2017. Davis will need to keep his double-double pace and be a bother on defense for A&M to make a return to the second weekend of action.

No. 7 Nevada — Jordan Caroline

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Caroline is averaging 23 points per game over his last five for the Wolfpack.

No. 7 Rhode Island — Jared Terrell

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: After falling just one score short of making it to the Sweet 16 last year, you can bet that Terrell will be pulling out all the stops to will Rhode Island forward in the tournament this year.

No. 7 Arkansas — Jaylen Barford

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Arkansas had lost eight straight games to Florida before Barford carried the Razorbacks to victory last week with a 27-point, 10-rebound performance. Arkansas could cause trouble into the second round if he stays on his game.

No. 6 Houston — Rob Gray

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Gray has eclipsed 30 points five times this season, including in Houston's recent upset win over Wichita State. If his shot is falling, look out for the Cougars.

No. 6 TCU — Kenrich Williams

Year: Senior

Position: Guard/Forward

One thing to know: Williams has averaged a double-double for two straight years for the Horned Frogs. This year, he has TCU back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.

No. 6 Florida — Jalen Hudson

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: After transferring from Virginia Tech, Hudson sat out the entirety of last season with the Gators, so he only got to watch the team's run to the Elite Eight from the sidelines. This year, he's a focal point of the team's offense.

No. 6 Miami — Bruce Brown Jr.

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Public Service Announcement: Brown is expected to miss the Hurricanes NCAA Tournament run due to injury, making Loyola-Chicago and even more enticing upset pick than they already were. Brown will be fine eventually though, and is expected to go late in the first round of the NBA Draft this year.

No. 5 Ohio State — Keita Bates-Diop

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Bates-Diop won Big Ten Player of the Year and is averaging 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, with an additional 54 blocks on the year as well. He's not to be overlooked as a game-changing player in the tournament.

No. 5 West Virginia — Jevon Carter

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Carter has proven to be one of the more creative players on the court, recently attempting to sneak into Baylor's huddle during a timeout on the court.

No. 5 Kentucky — Kevin Knox

Year: Freshman

Position: Forward

One thing to know: The most recent graduate of John Calipari's one-and-done factory, Knox is an extremely talented player that will likely go in the first half of the first round of the NBA Draft. He could also easily carry the Wildcats on another Final Four run should things break their way.

No. 5 Clemson — Gabe DeVoe

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: With fellow senior Donte Grantham out with an ACL injury, it will be up to DeVoe to carry the Tigers as far as they can go this March.

No. 4 Wichita State — Landry Shamet

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

One thing to know: At any give point in a game, Shamet can become the hottest shooter on the court. He can hit from all different spots, and should be seen as a threat to any team trying to keep things close with Wichita State.

No. 4 Gonzaga — Johnathan Williams

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Gonzaga has now made the NCAA Tournament for 20 straight years, and this year, Williams will be leading the charge on both offense and defense for the Bulldogs.

No. 4 Arizona — Deandre Ayton

Year: Freshman

Position: Center

One thing to know: Ayton is expected to be one of the top players selected in the 2018 NBA Draft, but will be playing through March Madness with a chip on his shoulder after an ESPN story attached his name and that of head coach Sean Miller to the ongoing FBI investigation into college basketball, allegations both he and Miller deny.

No. 4 Auburn — Bryce Brown

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: After a disappointing finish in the SEC tournament, Brown left reporters with some strong words heading into March. "This is not the end," he said. The Tigers are in the field for the first time since 2003 when they made it all the way to the Sweet 16.

No. 3 Texas Tech — Keenan Evans

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Keenan Evans made it to the tournament in his sophomore year with Texas Tech, but he was held to just six points in a loss to Butler in the opening round. This year, he and the Red Raiders have a chance to make a real run deep into the second and maybe even third weekend.

No. 3 Michigan State — Miles Bridges

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Projected as a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, this year is a good time to get to know Bridges before he makes his jump to pro ball.

No. 3 Michigan — Moritz Wagner

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Michigan has won nine straight games with the closest one being by a margin of six points. Wagner and the Wolverines could be a Final Four threat in March for anyone looking to spice up their bracket a bit.

No. 3 Tennessee — Admiral Schofield

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Schofield was second-team All-SEC this year and is one of the most well-rounded players you'll find in the tournament field. If the Volunteers make a run deep into March, expect him to be a big part of the reason why.

No. 2 Purdue — Carsen Edwards

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Carsen Edwards was coming off the bench for the Boilermakers during their Sweet 16 run last year. Now, he'll be leading the charge for Purdue as they attempt to build on that success.

No. 2 Cincinnati — Gary Clark

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

One thing to know: With 20 points and 12 rebounds in the AAC championship, Clark was able to lift the Bearcats to a one-point victory in their biggest game of the season. With only four losses on the year, Cincinnati will try to replicate their success in the postseason.

No. 2 North Carolina — Joel Berry II

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Joel Berry II was the Tar Heels leading scorer in their national championship win over Gonzaga in 2017, scoring 22 points for North Carolina on the way to their sixth title.

No. 2 Duke — Marvin Bagley III

Year: Freshman

Position: Forward

One thing to know: Marvin Bagley III has been averaging a double-double for the Blue Devils all season. He's currently projected as a high lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

No. 1 Villanova — Mikal Bridges

Year: Junior

Position: Guard/Forward

One thing to know: Mikal Bridges played just 15 minutes in Villanova's 2016 national championship win. After getting bounced early last year, he's hoping to cap off his career with the Wildcats with another deep run in the tournament before entering the NBA Draft.

No. 1 Kansas — Devonte' Graham

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Graham has been a machine for the Jayhawks at guard this year — leading the team in both points and assists this season. He had a 17-13 double-double for Kansas in the Big 12 Championship against West Virginia.

No. 1 Xavier — Trevon Bluiett

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

One thing to know: Bluiett became just the fifth player to clear 2,000 points at Xavier in his career back in January, and since then has climbed the list to become the top scorer in school history.

No. 1 Virginia — De'Andre Hunter

Year: Freshman

Position: Guard

One thing to know: De'Andre Hunter has already proven he's ready to make a wild shot at the buzzer — he hit a game-winning three against Louisville earlier in March to finish comeback for the Cavaliers after being down four with just 0.9 seconds left.

Now check out our tips for filling out the perfect bracket to win your March Madness pool.