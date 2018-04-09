Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested at an airport and accused of making an ill-timed joke


As Trevor Davis learned, it's never a good idea to make jokes about bombs at the airport.

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
  • Davis was going through a routine check-in where he is accused of making a joke about packing a bomb, prompting airport security to pull him aside.
  • The Packers have said they are aware of the situation and still in the process of gathering information.


Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis may have learned the hard way that airport security is not a place to make jokes.

Davis was arrested after he was accused of making a joke while checking in with Hawaiian Airlines at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Here's how the situation went down, according to public information officer Rob Pedregon. Per ESPN:

"Yesterday, Trevor Davis checked in at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter and was asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol cans, knives, weapons or explosives," Pedregon said. "Davis turned to his female companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives. He was then taken into custody and booked."

Davis was taken into custody and eventually released, pending a court date on May 3. His case has since been referred to the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department.

Davis was a fifth-round draft pick for the Packers in 2016 and served as the team's primary return man last season. In a statement, the Packers said they were aware of the situation and still in the process of gathering information before making further comment.

