Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Patrick Reed more than doubled his season money total by winning the Masters


Sports Patrick Reed more than doubled his season money total by winning the Masters

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Patrick Reed won more money at the Masters than his first 12 events of the year combined

null play

null

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • Patrick Reed won the Masters, holding off challenges from some of golf's biggest names.
  • Reed won the green jacket, but will also take home nearly $2 million.
  • The Masters' purse overall is $11.0 million, second only to the U.S. Open.


Patrick Reed won the Masters, holding off challenges from some of golf's biggest names.

Winning The Masters is one of the most prestigious achievements in golf. The winner gets the iconic green jacket, cements himself in the annals of sporting history forever — and takes home quite a bit of money as well.

This year, Patrick Reed took home $1.98 million for coming in first place at the tournament.

To put that in perspective, that is more than he won in his first 12 events of the year, where he won $1.47 million, combined. Also. his $3.5 million in earnings this season on the PGA Tour is already more than he won in 29 events last season ($3.1 million).

Overall, the Masters' total purse is a whopping $11 million, second only to the U.S. Open regarding prize money among golf majors.

Here's what the purse for each of the four majors will be in the 2017-18 PGA Tours season, according to the PGA Tour:

U.S. Open: $12.0 million

The Master's: $11.0 million

PGA Championship: $10.5 million

British Open: $10.3 million

And here's what the overall winner of each major took home in individual prize money during the previous PGA Tour season:

U.S. Open: $2.16 million (Brooks Koepka)

The Masters: $1.98 million (Patrick Reed)

PGA Championship: $1.89 million (Justin Thomas)

British Open: $1.85 million (Jordan Spieth)

Of the non-major tournaments, The Players Championship had the highest purse in 2017, at $10.5 million.

More Masters coverage:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports Cristiano Ronaldo scores with an incredible bicycle kick in the...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Every year the Masters returns to Augusta National, showing the golf world why it's one of the most beautiful courses in the world.
Sports The 55 best photos from the 2018 Masters
Ronda Rousey just signed with WWE.
Sports This is everything WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
A 3-0 first leg defeat leaves City manager Pep Guardiola praying for a historic second leg comeback.
Football Man City destined for Champions League glory - Guardiola
The absence of injured Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to steal the limelight among the African stars in Europe at the weekend
Football Aubameyang takes centre stage as injury sidelines Salah