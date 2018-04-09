Patrick Reed wins the Masters by holding off late charges from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler and getting one lucky break

news

Patrick Reed held off late challenges from some big names to win his first Masters.

Reed shot a 2-under, 70, to finish at 15-under, one stroke ahead of Rickie Fowler and two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth.

Reed briefly lost the lead, but also caught a huge break on No. 13 when his ball did not land in the water.



Patrick Reed held on to win the Masters despite some dramatic late charges from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

Reed two-putted on No. 18 to beat Rickie Fowler by one stroke for his first career major championship.

Reed, who dominated the Par 5s during the first three rounds, struggled to score on the longest holes on Sunday. After going 13-under on 12 Par 5s heading into Sunday, with just one par to go with nine birdies and two eagles, he managed just four pars on Sunday.

But it was also the Par 5 No. 13 where he caught his most important break.

After Reed eagled No. 13 on Saturday, he once again went for the green on his second shot. While his shot came up short, he also caught a big break as the ball stayed up in the second cut and did not roll back into the creek.

Meanwhile, the story of the day was Jordan Spieth who started the day nine shots back. He played the first 16 holes at 8-under to briefly tie for the lead after making long putts at both Nos. 12 and 16.

Fowler made a late challenge of his own after his day got off to a slow start. He went 1-over through the first seven holes and fell six back before making a too-little-too-late charge on the back-nine.

Fowler went 5-under on the final ten holes, including a birdie on No. 18 to pull within one shot.

At the beginning of the day, Rory McIlroy looked like the most likely challenger, three strokes back and seemingly ready to rekindle the rivalry from the 2016 Ryder Cup.

McIlroy's challenge fell apart early. After pulling within one stroke after just two holes, Rors played 3-over over the next 12 holes to fall six strokes back.