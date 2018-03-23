Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Patriots lend team plane to Parkland students and families for trip to DC for 'March for Our Lives' rally


  Published:

Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped make sure that students and some of the victims families would make it to DC for the "March for Our Lives" rally

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

  • Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots lent their team plane to a good cause this week, helping survivors and families of victims of the Parkland shooting make the trip from Florida to Washington D.C.
  • The group is heading to D.C. for the "March for Our Lives" event planned for Saturday, which students from the school hope will be a turning point towards passing meaningful gun control in America.
  • Similar marches are planned across the country.

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots lent their team plane to students and the families of victims of the Parkland shooting on Thursday, taking them to Washington D.C. so they can take part in the "March for Our Lives" event planned for this weekend.

The march was planned in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead. Kraft said that he offered up the team plane after Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly reached out to him.

Numerous students posted pictures of their trip to social media, thanking the team for its help with their travels.

The "March for Our Lives" will take place on Saturday, March 24 in Washington D.C., with similar marches planned in cities and towns across the country.

