Phil Mickelson's button-down shirt raised eyebrows during a Masters practice round with Tiger Woods


Tiger Woods said he gave Phil Mickelson some grief for the shirt and noted that the only thing that was missing was a tie.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

  • Phil Mickelson wore a button-up dress shirt during his Masters practice round with Tiger Woods.
  • Tiger Woods was asked after the round if he had plans to buy one of the shirts.
  • Woods said he gave Mickelson some grief for the shirt and noted that the only thing that was missing was a tie.


Phil Mickelson has never set the world on fire with his fashion choices on the golf course, but he did raise some eyebrows with one of his decisions on Tuesday at the Masters.

Mickelson played a practice round with Tiger Woods at Augusta National while wearing a button-up dress shirt. According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the shirt is made by Mizzen and Main and is "not a standard non-flex shirt."

Still, that did not stop Woods from ribbing his now-good friend, Mickelson. After the round, Woods was asked if he had any plans to buy one of the shirts. Woods politely deflected the question back on to Mickelson.

"I was giving him a little bit of grief about that," Woods said with a laugh. "The only thing that was missing was a tie."

Mickelson later said he was just trying something new.

"I just thought I'd give it a try," Mickelson said. "It's a stretchy fabric. It performs well, and I think it looks good."

Of course, the button-up shirt is probably still better than the popped collar and pleated pants Mickelson wore back when he was 20 and played a practice round at the 1991 Masters with Arnold Palmer.

(AP)

