Photographer captures stunning photo of LeBron James during one of the best dunks of his career


Photographer captures stunning photo of LeBron James during one of the best dunks of his career

LeBron James has been playing some of the best basketball of his career through the month of March.

LeBron James has been on an absolute tear throughout March.

Although the Cavaliers have struggled through the month, James has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, putting up monstrous numbers and generating highlights night after night even in his 15th year in the league.

His latest show-stopping play came on Thursday night with a monstrous dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the first quarter, just five minutes into the game, James had the ball close to midcourt when he saw an opportunity. Dashing towards the basket, he raced past three Portland defenders, then elected to leap over the last two, with Jusuf Nurkić being the ultimate victim of his posterization.

The play happened in an instant, but thankfully, AP photographer Steve Dykes was ready to capture the moment at the perfect time, resulting in the picture you see above. It's an image you could use to market the next "Superman" or "Space Jam" film — James flying through the air high above a defender.

James was pleased with his dunking effort after the game.

"I knew it was going to be a good one that's going to be shown for a long time," James said. "I was more excited to look over and see my teammates, how excited they were. So that one will last forever in my highlights from my career, even when I'm done."

James' teammates took a slightly stronger tone while commenting on the dunk. "I think there’s a body bag in the hallway right now," said Jordan Clarkson after the game.

But unfortunately for the Cavaliers, James' dunk was not enough to bring them the victory in Portland, eventually falling to the Blazers 113-105.

It was the Blazers' 11th straight win as they fight to hold on to third place in a crowded Western Conference playoff race. For the Cavaliers, it was their third loss in four games, with one more road game to go before returning to the comforts of Cleveland.

