Photos of what the stars of the NBA playoffs looked like when their careers started


  • Published: , Refreshed:

In a league where so many players come and go, it can be fun to revisit just how far some of the NBA's best players have come.

The NBA playoffs is the stage for the league's stars to shine the brightest.

It's also a reminder of just how far many of these stars have come since their rookie days.

It's easy to forget we've now been watching LeBron James dominate the playoffs for 14 years, or that Stephen Curry was an undersized, baby-faced guard before he evolved into the face of the Warriors. It's easy to forget that James Harden wasn't always so... beard-y.

Take a look at photos of the NBA's biggest stars when their careers began and today.

LeBron James in 2004 (19).

LeBron James in 2004 (19). play

LeBron James in 2004 (19).

(Mark Duncan/AP)


James today (33).

James today (33). play

James today (33).

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)


James Harden in 2009 (20).

James Harden in 2009 (20). play

James Harden in 2009 (20).

(David Zalubowski/AP)


Harden today (28).

Harden today (28). play

Harden today (28).

(George Bridges/AP)


Kevin Love in 2008 (20).

Kevin Love in 2008 (20). play

Kevin Love in 2008 (20).

(David Zalubowski/AP)


Love today (29).

Love today (29). play

Love today (29).

(Phil Long/AP)


Stephen Curry in 2009 (21).

Stephen Curry in 2009 (21). play

Stephen Curry in 2009 (21).

(Jason DeCrow/AP)


Curry today (30).

Curry today (30). play

Curry today (30).

(Jeff Chiu/AP)


Kevin Durant in 2007 (19).

Kevin Durant in 2007 (19). play

Kevin Durant in 2007 (19).

(Ted S. Warren/AP)


Durant today (29).

Durant today (29). play

Durant today (29).

(Jim Mone/AP)


Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19).

Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19). play

Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19).

(Morry Gash/AP)


Antetokounmpo today (23).

Antetokounmpo today (23). play

Antetokounmpo today (23).

(Streeter Lecka/Getty)


Anthony Davis in 2012 (19).

Anthony Davis in 2012 (19). play

Anthony Davis in 2012 (19).

(Gerald Herbert/AP)


Davis today (25).

Davis today (25). play

Davis today (25).

(Kyusung Gong/AP)


Manu Ginobili in 2002 (25).

Manu Ginobili in 2002 (25). play

Manu Ginobili in 2002 (25).

(Getty Images)


Ginobili today (40).

Ginobili today (40). play

Ginobili today (40).

(Nick Wass/AP)


Tony Parker in 2002 (19).

Tony Parker in 2002 (19). play

Tony Parker in 2002 (19).

(Michael Dwyer/Getty)


Parker today (35).

Parker today (35). play

Parker today (35).

(Darren Abate/AP)


Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20).

Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20). play

Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20).

(Andy Clayton-King/AP)


Westbrook today (29).

Westbrook today (29). play

Westbrook today (29).

(Sue Ogrocki/AP)


Klay Thompson in 2011 (21).

Klay Thompson in 2011 (21). play

Klay Thompson in 2011 (21).

(Jeff Chiu/AP)


Thompson today (28).

Thompson today (28). play

Thompson today (28).

(Alex Goodlett/Getty)


Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19).

Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19). play

Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


Anthony today (33).

Anthony today (33). play

Anthony today (33).

(Sue Ogrocki/AP)


Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22).

Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22). play

Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22).

(Luis M. Alvarez/AP)


Wade today (36).

Wade today (36). play

Wade today (36).

(Chris Szagola/AP)


Paul George in 2010 (20).

Paul George in 2010 (20). play

Paul George in 2010 (20).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


George today (27).

George today (27). play

George today (27).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


Draymond Green in 2012 (22).

Draymond Green in 2012 (22). play

Draymond Green in 2012 (22).

(Paul Sakuma/AP)


Green today (28).

Green today (28). play

Green today (28).

(Rich Pedroncelli/AP)


Chris Paul in 2006 (20).

Chris Paul in 2006 (20). play

Chris Paul in 2006 (20).

(Morry Gash/AP)


Paul today (32).

Paul today (32). play

Paul today (32).

(Andy Clayton-King/AP)


Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22).

Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22). play

Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22).

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)


Butler today (28).

Butler today (28). play

Butler today (28).

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)


DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20).

DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20). play

DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20).

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)


DeRozan today (28).

DeRozan today (28). play

DeRozan today (28).

(Michael Dwyer/AP)


Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18).

Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18). play

Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18).

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)


Rubio today (27)

Rubio today (27) play

Rubio today (27)

(Tony Gutierrez/AP)


Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20).

Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20). play

Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20).

(Doug Pensinger/Getty)


Lowry today (32).

Lowry today (32). play

Lowry today (32).

(Tony Dejak/AP)


John Wall in 2010 (19).

John Wall in 2010 (19). play

John Wall in 2010 (19).

(Tony Gutierrez/AP)


Wall today (27).

Wall today (27). play

Wall today (27).

(Nick Wass/AP)


Al Horford in 2007 (21).

Al Horford in 2007 (21). play

Al Horford in 2007 (21).

(Jason DeCrow/AP)


Horford today (31).

Horford today (31). play

Horford today (31).

(Michael Dwyer/AP)


Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21).

Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21). play

Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21).

(John Raoux/AP)


Oladipo today (25).

Oladipo today (25). play

Oladipo today (25).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21).

LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21). play

LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21).

(Kathy Willens/AP)


Aldridge today (32).

Aldridge today (32). play

Aldridge today (32).

(Kathy Willens/AP)


J.J. Redick in 2006 (22).

J.J. Redick in 2006 (22). play

J.J. Redick in 2006 (22).

(Kathy Willens/AP)


Redick today (33).

Redick today (33). play

Redick today (33).

(Rob Carr/Getty)


Damian Lillard in 2012 (22).

Damian Lillard in 2012 (22). play

Damian Lillard in 2012 (22).

(Rich Pedroncelli/AP)


Lillard today (27).

Lillard today (27). play

Lillard today (27).

(Sue Ogrocki/AP)


Joel Embiid in 2014 (20).

Joel Embiid in 2014 (20). play

Joel Embiid in 2014 (20).

(Chris Szagola/AP)


Embiid today (24).

Embiid today (24). play

Embiid today (24).

(John Raoux/AP)


J.R. Smith in 2005 (19)

J.R. Smith in 2005 (19) play

J.R. Smith in 2005 (19)

(Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty)


J.R. Smith today (32).

J.R. Smith today (32). play

J.R. Smith today (32).

(Mike Lawrie/Getty)


Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19).

Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19). play

Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19).

(Mel Evans/AP)


Irving today (26).

Irving today (26). play

Irving today (26).

(Abbie Parr/Getty)


Now, check out who was playing alongside Michael Jordan in his final NBA game...

Now, check out who was playing alongside Michael Jordan in his final NBA game... play

Now, check out who was playing alongside Michael Jordan in his final NBA game...

(Ezra Shaw/Getty)

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The other big-name players from Michael Jordan's final NBA game >



