Prince William will miss FA Cup finals to be Prince Harry’s best man

The Duke of Cambridge will be missing the FA Cup finals on Saturday, April 19, 2018, to be by his brother, Prince Harry’s side as his best man at the royal wedding.

Prince William usually attends the final and presents the cup to the winning captain in his role as Football Association president.

The prince, who is the President of the Football Association, will miss the action between Chelsea and Manchester United which falls on the same day as the wedding.

In 2016, Prince William was joined by FA Chairman Greg Dyke and other senior officials to present the FA Trophy to Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney after United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a thrilling game.

In 2015, he presented the FA trophy to the Arsenal side after his team, Aston Villa, was defeated 4-0.