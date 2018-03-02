Projected first-round NFL draft pick had a 'historically bad' showing at the NFL combine

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Offensive tackle prospect Orlando Brown Jr. ran a "historically bad" 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

  • Orlando Brown Jr., an offensive tackle from Oklahoma, was a projected first-round NFL draft pick.
  • But he ran a "historically bad" 40-yard dash and had a bad bench press showing as well.
  • This could cost him millions of dollars if he slides in the draft because of it.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. has been widely considered to be a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, but his recent showing at the NFL combine may end up changing that.

Brown ran a 5.86 in the 40-yard dash, which NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock called a "historically bad time," per Sporting News.

Brown didn't fare much better on the bench press either, managing only 14 repetitions on 225 pounds, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Brown seemed to respond well to his poor bench press performance, saying, "Personally, I didn’t stick to my routine, my breathing routine. That’s the lowest number I’ve done. I’ll redo it at my pro day," according to the Sun.

Still, it's hard to imagine that these numbers won't hurt Brown's standing in the eyes of scouts, causing his draft stock to slide — and potentially costing him millions of dollars.

Brown is the son of former NFL offensive tackle Orlando Brown Sr. He spent four seasons at Oklahoma and was a unanimous All-American this past season.

