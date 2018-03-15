Rare video shows Colin Kaepernick is still working out and hoping for another shot in the NFL

news

In a rare video, Colin Kaepernick was shown working out and throwing the football, staying prepared for a shot in the NFL.

Kaepernick and his trainer have expressed his desire to continue playing, but there has not been video of his workouts before.

With free agency underway, there have not been any reports about Kaepernick potentially landing a job.



For the second straight offseason, there hasn't been any indication that an NFL team is preparing to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick became a free agent last offseason and went unsigned (though a few teams reportedly weighed it), leading many to believe his protests during the national anthem had turned teams away. Kaepernick later filed a collusion grievance that is underway over teams not signing him.

In the meantime, some wondered if Kaepernick still wanted to play. Kaepernick was silent on the issue and rarely spoke in public or to the media at all, focusing instead on charity work.

On Thursday, his trainer, Josh Hidalgo, posted perhaps the first video since Kaepernick's last game with the San Francisco 49ers showing Kaepernick working out and throwing the ball. It provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at Kaepernick's training and preparation for another chance in the NFL.

Hidalgo told Sports Illustrated's Peter King in May 2017 that Kaepernick was training and hoping for another job.

"Colin has been there since January, training with me five days a week. We have been getting ready for football as if he was a starting quarterback for an NFL team. When I read that people don’t know if Colin wants to play football … this guy’s been doing it five hours a day, five days a week like he has a starting NFL job. And we don’t take days off."

During the season, CBS's Jason La Canfora reported that in an unrecorded conversation with Kaepernick, Kaepernick confirmed he still wanted to play. He also said he was willing to go almost any lengths for a shot to prove to a team that he can still be a viable quarterback option.

Already this offseason, there have been 12 free-agency quarterback signings. There have not been any reports about Kaepernick's potential of landing a job.