Robert Griffin III signs with Baltimore Ravens marking his return to the NFL

Robert Griffin III is set to make his return to the NFL in the 2018 season.

Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens to presumably serve as a veteran backup for Joe Flacco, though the Ravens could still possibly choose to take a quarterback at some point in this year's NFL Draft.

Before signing Griffin, the Ravens had just one other quarterback on the roster behind Flacco — Liberty graduate Josh Woodrum, who has mostly served on practice teams around the league and has never thrown a regular-season pass in the NFL. With Griffin, the Ravens add a bit of security behind Flacco should their franchise quarterback go down with an injury.

Griffin began his career with the Washington Redskins after being taken with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. After a hot start with the Redskins, injuries set his career off course, and the team eventually cut him in 2016.

He had last played in the league for the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season. Griffin started the first game of that season for the Browns before going down with an injury and being placed on injured reserve and eventually being released by the team during the 2017 offseason.