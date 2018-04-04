Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Robert Griffin III signs with Baltimore Ravens marking his return to the NFL


Sports Robert Griffin III signs with Baltimore Ravens marking his return to the NFL

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Robert Griffin III will join the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal after being out of the league in 2017.

Robert Griffin III play

Robert Griffin III

(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

  • Robert Griffin III is set to make his return to the NFL.
  • Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens to serve as Joe Flacco's backup and providing the team with some depth at quarterback.
  • Griffin last played in the NFL in 2016, where injuries set his comeback with the Cleveland Browns off course.

Robert Griffin III is set to make his return to the NFL in the 2018 season.

Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens to presumably serve as a veteran backup for Joe Flacco, though the Ravens could still possibly choose to take a quarterback at some point in this year's NFL Draft.

Before signing Griffin, the Ravens had just one other quarterback on the roster behind Flacco — Liberty graduate Josh Woodrum, who has mostly served on practice teams around the league and has never thrown a regular-season pass in the NFL. With Griffin, the Ravens add a bit of security behind Flacco should their franchise quarterback go down with an injury.

Griffin began his career with the Washington Redskins after being taken with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. After a hot start with the Redskins, injuries set his career off course, and the team eventually cut him in 2016.

He had last played in the league for the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season. Griffin started the first game of that season for the Browns before going down with an injury and being placed on injured reserve and eventually being released by the team during the 2017 offseason.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Cristiano Ronaldo scores with an incredible bicycle kick in the...bullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

bill belichick
Sports There is growing buzz that the Patriots' latest trade could put them in position to find Tom Brady's future replacement
Jordan Spieth caddie
Sports Jordan Spieth's caddie has made an estimated $5 million since leaving his job as a middle school math teacher in 2012
Relatives grieve during the funeral of some of the victims of a prison fire in Valencia, Venezuela, March 30, 2018
Football Police charged with homicide after deadly Venezuela jail fire
Spieth's two houses strategy paid off big time in 2015, when he won The Masters in dominant fashion.
Sports Jordan Spieth rents two houses at The Masters, and it gives him a competitive edge