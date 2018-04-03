Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Ronaldo scores on an incredible bicycle kick in the Champions League that even opposing fans had to stand up and applaud


Sports Ronaldo scores on an incredible bicycle kick in the Champions League that even opposing fans had to stand up and applaud

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an unbelievable golazo to help Real Madrid end Juventus' hopes of advancing in Champions League play.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an unbelievable golazo to help Real Madrid end Juventus' hopes of advancing in Champions League play. play

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an unbelievable golazo to help Real Madrid end Juventus' hopes of advancing in Champions League play.

(Fox Sports 1)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible goal on Tuesday against Juventus, nailing a bicycle kick in style.
  • The goal was so impressive that even Juventus fans had to show their respect for the score from the reigning Ballon d'Or winner.
  • Real Madrid won the match, 3-0, to take a three-goal advantage back home for the second leg of the quarterfinal.

Cristiano Ronaldo again proved he's the most dangerous finisher in football.

During Tuesday's Champions League matchup against Juventus, Ronaldo helped extend Real Madrid's lead with an incredible bicycle kick that you must see to believe.

Already up 1-0 thanks to an earlier goal by Ronaldo, Real was once again threatening just past the 60-minute mark of the match. After Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon made an incredible stop on Real's initial strike from Lucas Vazquez, the ball came back to Ronaldo on a pass, and he finished in style.

Emilio Andreoli, a photographer with Getty Images, captured the moment with an incredible shot of his own.

null play

null

(Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The goal was so impressive that even Juventus fans had to stand and applaud the effort. It's tough to blame them — it's not every day you get to witness greatness.

Real Madrid's manager, Zinedine Zidane, couldn't contain his disbelief either.

Real Madrid later scored another goal to give them a 3-0 advantage heading home for the second leg of the quarterfinals — a lead that, barring a total collapse, should prove enough to move them through to the next stage of the competition.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports RANKED: The 23 best footballers in the world right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tiger Woods US Masters
Sports Tiger Woods says the 'coolest thing in the world' about winning his first Masters was that it guaranteed him a job for at least 10 years
null
Strategy 'I am against tyranny in all forms': Bud Light hits back at the Masters' reported 'Dilly Dilly' ban (BUD)
The Masters is an old school tournament, barring patrons from even bringing their phones onto the course at Augusta National.
Sports The Masters has insanely strict rules — here are the things they can throw you out for doing
A class above: Ronaldo rises in sensational fashion to double Real's lead
Football Ronaldo magic fires Real past 10-man Juventus