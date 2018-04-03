Ronaldo scores on an incredible bicycle kick in the Champions League that even opposing fans had to stand up and applaud

news

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible goal on Tuesday against Juventus, nailing a bicycle kick in style.

Cristiano Ronaldo again proved he's the most dangerous finisher in football.

During Tuesday's Champions League matchup against Juventus, Ronaldo helped extend Real Madrid's lead with an incredible bicycle kick that you must see to believe.

Already up 1-0 thanks to an earlier goal by Ronaldo, Real was once again threatening just past the 60-minute mark of the match. After Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon made an incredible stop on Real's initial strike from Lucas Vazquez, the ball came back to Ronaldo on a pass, and he finished in style.

Emilio Andreoli, a photographer with Getty Images, captured the moment with an incredible shot of his own.

The goal was so impressive that even Juventus fans had to stand and applaud the effort. It's tough to blame them — it's not every day you get to witness greatness.

Real Madrid's manager, Zinedine Zidane, couldn't contain his disbelief either.

Real Madrid later scored another goal to give them a 3-0 advantage heading home for the second leg of the quarterfinals — a lead that, barring a total collapse, should prove enough to move them through to the next stage of the competition.