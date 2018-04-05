Rory McIlroy is Nike's $200 million man — here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course

news

Rory McIlroy has already built up quite a career.

He has won three of the four major championships and four majors overall. He also has a deal with Nike rumored to be worth as much as $200 million, as he was tasked, at the time, with replacing Tiger Woods as the face of Nike golf.

He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $400,000 car, and much more.

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, but he still earned over $20 million on the course in 2016 and 2017 between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Source: Forbes

That included $10 million alone for winning the 2016 FedEx Cup.

He also already ranks seventh on the career money list with more than $70 million in tournament winnings.

Read more: The 30 highest-paid golfers of all time

And that doesn't include the millions he makes in appearance fees. In 2012, McIlroy raised his tournament appearance fee to $2 million. It seems safe to assume that number is even higher now.

It is estimated that he makes $35 million a year in endorsements alone.

Source: Forbes

His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumored to be worth $200+ million.

Source: USA Today

Tiger Woods' first Nike deal was only worth $40 million.

Source: ESPN

As the Nike Golf torch was seemingly passed from Woods to Rors, they did commercials together.

He also replaced Tiger on the most recent cover of the EA Sports PGA Tour video game.

With all this money, he has been able to spend a little more on his haircuts.

Rory's other deals with Bose and Omega make him golf's highest-paid player with approximately $50 million in earnings in 2017.

Source: Forbes

He's not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.

Source: Jeff Realty

It was a pretty great bachelor pad. There's an incredible pool.

Source: PGA Tour

And a game room.

Source: PGA Tour

The house is good for his job, too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course and there's a workout room.

Source: PGA Tour

Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.

Source: PGA Tour

The house he sold in Northern Ireland was being rented for $21,000 a week in 2014.

Take the tour >

He recently bought a house on Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island in Dubai, for an undisclosed amount.

Source: Sunday Times

He was spotted driving a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

Source

But in some ways, he is just like us.

So close.... A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:14am PST

After winning the PGA Championship, he took a private jet to New York to celebrate.

Source: Daily Mail

The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $2 million Bugatti, which he called "bollocks."

Source: Belfast Telegraph

Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

On New Year's Eve 2014, they got engaged.

But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.

Rory had his best season after the breakup in 2014, winning $1.66 million at the British Open and $1.8 million at the PGA Championship in 2014.

His dad won $170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.

Source: Washington Post

Rory has also gotten into impeccable physical shape, putting on 20 pounds of muscle since 2010.

Read more here >

Rory has since settled down with Erica Stoll

The pair got in some PDA prior to his first round at the 2017 Masters.

The pair got married in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, a castle that has been referred to as the "most luxurious castle in the world."

The wedding reportedly cost £200,000 (US$260,000) and included a special performance from Stevie Wonder.

Source: UK Daily Mail

Other attendees included Niall Horan from One Direction, actor Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, and golfers Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley.

Source: Irish Independent

The couple honeymooned at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, one of the most exclusive resorts in the world.

When he is not playing golf, he still knows his way around the soccer pitch.

McIlroy's golf game has been quiet since getting married, thanks to a nagging rib injury. But he recently got his first win in a Tour event since 2016 when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he took home $1.6 million.

Read more: Rory McIlroy says winning $10 million in a tournament no longer excites him

But McIlroy once said he has enough money now that he no longer cares about how much he wins. All he cares about now are wins, especially at the majors.

Now check out how much golf's biggest stars have changed.