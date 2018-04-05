Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Rory McIlroy is Nike's $200 million man — here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course


Sports Rory McIlroy is Nike's $200 million man — here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course

  • Published: , Refreshed:

He makes $35 million in endorsements.

null play

null

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has already built up quite a career.

He has won three of the four major championships and four majors overall. He also has a deal with Nike rumored to be worth as much as $200 million, as he was tasked, at the time, with replacing Tiger Woods as the face of Nike golf.

He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $400,000 car, and much more.

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, but he still earned over $20 million on the course in 2016 and 2017 between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, but he still earned over $20 million on the course in 2016 and 2017 between the PGA Tour and the European Tour. play

McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, but he still earned over $20 million on the course in 2016 and 2017 between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



That included $10 million alone for winning the 2016 FedEx Cup.

That included $10 million alone for winning the 2016 FedEx Cup. play

That included $10 million alone for winning the 2016 FedEx Cup.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)


He also already ranks seventh on the career money list with more than $70 million in tournament winnings.

He also already ranks seventh on the career money list with more than $70 million in tournament winnings. play

He also already ranks seventh on the career money list with more than $70 million in tournament winnings.

(John Bazemore/AP)

Read more: The 30 highest-paid golfers of all time



And that doesn't include the millions he makes in appearance fees. In 2012, McIlroy raised his tournament appearance fee to $2 million. It seems safe to assume that number is even higher now.

And that doesn't include the millions he makes in appearance fees. In 2012, McIlroy raised his tournament appearance fee to $2 million. It seems safe to assume that number is even higher now. play

And that doesn't include the millions he makes in appearance fees. In 2012, McIlroy raised his tournament appearance fee to $2 million. It seems safe to assume that number is even higher now.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)


It is estimated that he makes $35 million a year in endorsements alone.

It is estimated that he makes $35 million a year in endorsements alone. play

It is estimated that he makes $35 million a year in endorsements alone.

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumored to be worth $200+ million.

His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumored to be worth $200+ million. play

His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumored to be worth $200+ million.

(Nike)

Source: USA Today



Tiger Woods' first Nike deal was only worth $40 million.

Tiger Woods' first Nike deal was only worth $40 million. play

Tiger Woods' first Nike deal was only worth $40 million.

(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Source: ESPN



As the Nike Golf torch was seemingly passed from Woods to Rors, they did commercials together.

As the Nike Golf torch was seemingly passed from Woods to Rors, they did commercials together. play

As the Nike Golf torch was seemingly passed from Woods to Rors, they did commercials together.

(Nike)


He also replaced Tiger on the most recent cover of the EA Sports PGA Tour video game.

He also replaced Tiger on the most recent cover of the EA Sports PGA Tour video game. play

He also replaced Tiger on the most recent cover of the EA Sports PGA Tour video game.

(EA Sports)


With all this money, he has been able to spend a little more on his haircuts.

With all this money, he has been able to spend a little more on his haircuts. play

With all this money, he has been able to spend a little more on his haircuts.

(Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters)


Rory's other deals with Bose and Omega make him golf's highest-paid player with approximately $50 million in earnings in 2017.

Rory's other deals with Bose and Omega make him golf's highest-paid player with approximately $50 million in earnings in 2017. play

Rory's other deals with Bose and Omega make him golf's highest-paid player with approximately $50 million in earnings in 2017.

(YouTube)

Source: Forbes



He's not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.

He's not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $9.5 million house in Florida in 2012. play

He's not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.

(YouTube)

Source: Jeff Realty



It was a pretty great bachelor pad. There's an incredible pool.

It was a pretty great bachelor pad. There's an incredible pool. play

It was a pretty great bachelor pad. There's an incredible pool.

(YouTube)

Source: PGA Tour



And a game room.

And a game room. play

And a game room.

(YouTube)

Source: PGA Tour



The house is good for his job, too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course and there's a workout room.

The house is good for his job, too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course and there's a workout room. play

The house is good for his job, too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course and there's a workout room.

(YouTube)

Source: PGA Tour



Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.

Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware. play

Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.

(YouTube)

Source: PGA Tour



The house he sold in Northern Ireland was being rented for $21,000 a week in 2014.

The house he sold in Northern Ireland was being rented for $21,000 a week in 2014. play

The house he sold in Northern Ireland was being rented for $21,000 a week in 2014.

(Courtesy of Robinhall House)

Take the tour >



He recently bought a house on Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island in Dubai, for an undisclosed amount.

An aerial view of The Palm Island Jumeirah in Dubai and some residential homes that have been completed, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp play

An aerial view of The Palm Island Jumeirah in Dubai and some residential homes that have been completed, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

(Steve Crisp/Reuters)

Source: Sunday Times



He was spotted driving a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

He was spotted driving a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador. play

He was spotted driving a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

(YouTube)

Source



But in some ways, he is just like us.

So close....

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on



After winning the PGA Championship, he took a private jet to New York to celebrate.

After winning the PGA Championship, he took a private jet to New York to celebrate. play

After winning the PGA Championship, he took a private jet to New York to celebrate.

(@McIlroyRory)

Source: Daily Mail



The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $2 million Bugatti, which he called "bollocks."

The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $2 million Bugatti, which he called "bollocks." play

The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $2 million Bugatti, which he called "bollocks."

(REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Source: Belfast Telegraph



Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. play

Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

(Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)


On New Year's Eve 2014, they got engaged.

On New Year's Eve 2014, they got engaged. play

On New Year's Eve 2014, they got engaged.

(@CaroWozniacki)


But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.

But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations. play

But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.

(Getty Images)


Rory had his best season after the breakup in 2014, winning $1.66 million at the British Open and $1.8 million at the PGA Championship in 2014.

Rory had his best season after the breakup in 2014, winning $1.66 million at the British Open and $1.8 million at the PGA Championship in 2014. play

Rory had his best season after the breakup in 2014, winning $1.66 million at the British Open and $1.8 million at the PGA Championship in 2014.

(REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)


His dad won $170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.

His dad won $170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25. play

His dad won $170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.

(@McIlroyRory)

Source: Washington Post



Rory has also gotten into impeccable physical shape, putting on 20 pounds of muscle since 2010.

Rory has also gotten into impeccable physical shape, putting on 20 pounds of muscle since 2010. play

Rory has also gotten into impeccable physical shape, putting on 20 pounds of muscle since 2010.

(@RoryMcIlroy)

Read more here >



Rory has since settled down with Erica Stoll

Rory has since settled down with Erica Stoll play

Rory has since settled down with Erica Stoll

(Paul Childs/Reuters)


The pair got in some PDA prior to his first round at the 2017 Masters.

The pair got in some PDA prior to his first round at the 2017 Masters. play

The pair got in some PDA prior to his first round at the 2017 Masters.

(ESPN)


The pair got married in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, a castle that has been referred to as the "most luxurious castle in the world."

The pair got married in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, a castle that has been referred to as the "most luxurious castle in the world." play

The pair got married in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, a castle that has been referred to as the "most luxurious castle in the world."

(YouTube/Richard Bangs)


The wedding reportedly cost £200,000 (US$260,000) and included a special performance from Stevie Wonder.

The wedding reportedly cost £200,000 (US$260,000) and included a special performance from Stevie Wonder. play

The wedding reportedly cost £200,000 (US$260,000) and included a special performance from Stevie Wonder.

(Reuters)

Source: UK Daily Mail



Other attendees included Niall Horan from One Direction, actor Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, and golfers Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley.

Other attendees included Niall Horan from One Direction, actor Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, and golfers Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley. play

Other attendees included Niall Horan from One Direction, actor Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, and golfers Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Source: Irish Independent



The couple honeymooned at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, one of the most exclusive resorts in the world.

The couple honeymooned at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, one of the most exclusive resorts in the world. play

The couple honeymooned at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, one of the most exclusive resorts in the world.

(YouTube/nathan wilson)


When he is not playing golf, he still knows his way around the soccer pitch.



McIlroy's golf game has been quiet since getting married, thanks to a nagging rib injury. But he recently got his first win in a Tour event since 2016 when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he took home $1.6 million.

McIlroy's golf game has been quiet since getting married, thanks to a nagging rib injury. But he recently got his first win in a Tour event since 2016 when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he took home $1.6 million. play

McIlroy's golf game has been quiet since getting married, thanks to a nagging rib injury. But he recently got his first win in a Tour event since 2016 when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he took home $1.6 million.

(Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Read more: Rory McIlroy says winning $10 million in a tournament no longer excites him



But McIlroy once said he has enough money now that he no longer cares about how much he wins. All he cares about now are wins, especially at the majors.

But McIlroy once said he has enough money now that he no longer cares about how much he wins. All he cares about now are wins, especially at the majors. play

But McIlroy once said he has enough money now that he no longer cares about how much he wins. All he cares about now are wins, especially at the majors.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)


Now check out how much golf's biggest stars have changed.

Now check out how much golf's biggest stars have changed. play

Now check out how much golf's biggest stars have changed.

(AP)

Photos show what golf's biggest stars looked like when their careers started



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Cristiano Ronaldo scores with an incredible bicycle kick in the...bullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Masters is an old school tournament, barring patrons from even bringing their phones onto the course at Augusta National.
Sports The Masters has insanely strict rules — here are the things they can throw you out for doing
Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Sports The Rock says he would have joined the NFL protests against police brutality and racial inequality
bob mcnair
Sports Texans owner says he regrets apologizing for controversial 'inmates running the prison' comment over protests during national anthem
kyrie irving
Sports Kyrie Irving will reportedly miss the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery in brutal blow to the Celtics