Rumours suggest Floyd Mayweather will fight Conor McGregor with modified rules — but they'll only benefit one man


If Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight in UFC with modified rules, McGregor will still win, says one expert.

Conor McGregor (left) lost to Floyd Mayweather (right) last year — but a rematch in UFC could be on the horizon.

(AP Photo)

  • There are rumours Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will fight once again, under modified rules in UFC.
  • There will be no kicking, elbows, or takedowns, according to the editor-in-chief of a prominent sports publication.
  • The modified rules have been called dumb "s---" by UFC president Dana White.
  • But that has not stopped UFC commentator Joe Rogan talking about the prospective match-up on his popular podcast.
  • Rogan believes the modified rules only benefit one fighter — McGregor.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather will reportedly fight once again, in a cage, but with modified mixed martial arts (MMA) rules.

That is a rumour that has swept across the internet and has been reported by Forbes, Fox Sports, and the Mirror.

Mayweather coasted to a 10th round victory over McGregor in their boxing rules contest last year. Since then, there has been talk of a rematch, albeit in a UFC octagon with UFC rules.

Omar Al Raisi, the editor-in-chief of Dubai sports publication The Sports Journal, claimed that a number of MMA moves would be prohibited if McGregor and Mayweather were to fight in UFC.

UFC president Dana White downplayed the rumour on Twitter when he said it was the "dumbest s---" he had heard.

However, that has not stopped UFC commentator Joe Rogan from talking about the prospective match-up on the latest episode of his popular podcast — the "JRE MMA Show."

Modified rules only benefit one man — McGregor

Rogan elaborated on the modified rules and believes they only benefit one man. "They're talking about Conor McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather with no shoes on, in an MMA cage with MMA gloves," Rogan said. "You can clinch but [there can be] no takedowns, no knees, no elbows, no kicks, no submissions… but you can fight from the clinch."

He added: "Conor, even fighting from the clinch… can grab a hold of him. How can Mayweather shake him off? He's not going to."

Joe Rogan (left) says McGregor would beat Mayweather in UFC, regardless of rules.

(Getty Images)

"If Conor decides to get him in an overhook and just punch him in the face, Floyd's f-----. His whole thing is boxing, shoulder rolls, and moves, he's not going to be able to stop Conor grabbing him.

"Conor is a bigger, stronger guy. If he grabs him by the back of the neck and holds him in place and punches him in the face, Floyd's f-----. I put my money on Conor all day."

