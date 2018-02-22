Sports :  11 incredible multiple-exposure photos show what Winter Olympic athletes look like in motion

news

One thing you're always guaranteed at an Olympics is amazing imagery of superhumans in action.

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is no different.

Incredible photography shows, in extraordinary detail, what a single athlete looks like when they're twisting, turning, or racing.

Very often, however, a single frame doesn't do it justice, so we have pulled together some of the best multiple exposure images of the games to date.

This involves the superimposition of two or more exposures to create a single image. It is frequently seen in astronomy, where photographers chart the movement of stars.

But here, photographers chart the movement of different kinds of stars, in events like figure skating, skiing, and snowboarding — and the results are incredible. Scroll on to see them.

Slovakian athlete Petra Vlhová was photographed practicing downhill alpine skiing in Pyeongchang. Here she is in motion.

Japanese snowboarder Miyabi Onitsuka begins this jump facing forward, but it is not long before she is completing a 360-degree spin in midair.

Ukrainian athlete Oleksandr Abramenko twists and turns in the middle of the sky during the men's aerials event.

Felipe Montoya of Spain looks incredibly graceful in the men's single skating short program.

This may look like a bobsleigh in traffic but it's not. It's German duo Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis during training a two-man training session.

It is hard to know where Swiss freestyle skier Mischa Gasser's head begins and where his skis end in this image.

Austrian alpine ski racer Ricarda Haaser gains speed during a downhill alpine training session.

Japanese ski jumper Junshiro Kobayashi shows precision in the placement of his skis as he flies through the air in the large downhill ski jump.

Another Olympic inkblot test. This time, Chinese figure skater Yan Han extends his limbs in all directions in the men's free skating final on February 17.

Czech Republic athlete Ester Ledecka won the super G alpine gold medal on skis she borrowed from Mikaela Shiffrin.

Source: Business Insider.

Jonathon Lillis, who wore his late brother's ski suit, flips himself upside down in the men's aerials event on February 18.