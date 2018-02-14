Sports :  16-year-old Japanese snowboarder suffers horrifying fall in men's halfpipe and gets taken out on stretcher

news

16-year-old Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka suffered a scary fall in the men's halfpipe final on Wednesday in Pyeongchang.

Totsuka hit the lip of the halfpipe after a huge air and went crashing to the ground.

He was taken off in a stretcher.



16-year-old Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka suffered a horrifying fall in the men's halfpipe final at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Pyeongchang.

On his second run of the final, Totsuka dropped in and went for his first jump, twisting several times in the air. Totsuka missed his landing, however, crashing into the lip of the halfpipe, which NBC described as "frozen concrete."

Totsuka smacked into the ground, falling face-first into the middle of the halfpipe, lying still.

Here's a sense of how high Totsuka had gotten:

And where he fell:

Paramedics immediately came out, and Totsuka was taken off in a stretcher.