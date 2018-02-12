Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  17-year-old Chloe Kim wanted some ice cream in the middle of her first Olympic event


Chloe Kim sent out a tweet in between her qualifying runs in the ladies' halfpipe.

(David Ramos/Getty Images)

  • 17-year-old Chloe Kim is expected to become one of the next great American Olympic stars.
  • She is a heavy favorite to win gold in the ladies' halfpipe.
  • Despite all the pressure of Kim's first Olympics, she simply wanted some ice cream in the middle of her first event.


There is a lot of pressure on American snowboarder Chloe Kim, who at 17 years old, is a heavy favorite to win gold in the ladies' halfpipe, and is expected to be one of the next American Olympic stars.

But if you thought Kim might be a little nervous during her first Olympic event, guess again.

Kim ran the first of her two qualifying runs on Monday, scoring a 91.50, nearly four points better than any of the other competitors. Moments later, she showed just how cool of a competitor she really is, sending out a tweet in the middle of the competition simply saying she could go for some ice cream.

(Twitter/Chloe Kim)

A short while later, Kim nailed her second run and scored a 95.50 to easily qualify as one of the 12 snowboarders who will advance to the final round.

In the meantime, somebody get Kim some ice cream!

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
