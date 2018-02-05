Home > Business Insider > Sports >

2 photos sum up Tom Brady's heartbreaking night after Super Bowl heroics fall short


Sports 2 photos sum up Tom Brady’s heartbreaking night after Super Bowl heroics fall short

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tom Brady had one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history, but it wasn't enough to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
  • The Eagles victory came despite a stellar performance from Tom Brady, who threw for 505 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
  • But the most decisive play of Brady's night was a strip sack he took during what could've been the game-deciding drive, and the moment produced two beautiful photos to sum but his game.


The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in a thrilling Super Bowl to bring home their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

The Eagles win came despite a dominant performance from Tom Brady, who played one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history. Brady finished the game with 505 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to have such a night in a loss — regular season or playoffs.

But despite a dominant performance passing, the most important play of Brady's night was his biggest gaffe. After the Eagles scored their go-ahead touchdown, Brady and the Patriots offense got the ball back down five with just over two minutes left. The script looked set for the Patriots to pull off yet another unbelievable Super Bowl comeback.

It would never come to pass. Just as the Patriots drive was about to get going, Tom Brady dropped back and was strip sacked by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. Philadelphia came up with the ball, would extend their lead to eight points with another Jake Elliott field goal, and stop the Patriots last ditch effort to secure the win.

After the decisive fumble, Brady sat alone on the field, as you can see above. Back on the sideline, Brady sat alone with his head down as the rest of the Patriots stood in disappointment and disbelief.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With the loss, Tom Brady falls to 5-3 in his Super Bowl career. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named Super Bowl MVP.

