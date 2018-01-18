Sports :  2018 NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

news

We are still three months from the 2018 NFL Draft, but players and teams are already jockeying for position, and experts are starting to weigh in on their early predictions with mock drafts.

We surveyed eight NFL Draft experts who have released mock drafts recently to get a consensus prediction for which players teams might be considering with all 32 first-round picks. Under this format, it is possible for the same player to appear in multiple spots and for some players with first-round talent to not appear at all if there is no consensus on where they might land. As we get closer to the draft we will be able to add more experts and we will start to see more agreement on most of the picks.

The experts: ESPN's Mel Kiper, Walter Football, RJ White of CBSSports.com, USA Today's Luke Easterling, Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com, Eric Galko of Sporting News, Rotoworld's Josh Norris, and DraftTek.

1. Cleveland Browns — Sam Darnold, QB

Experts: 5 out of 8

School: USC

Other notable possibilities: Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley

Key expert quote: Rang: "Like any young player, Darnold has his flaws, most notably an elongated windup, which contributes to both fumbles and interceptions. He is accurate (including on the move), athletic and tough. He also comes with a pro-caliber build, offense and media market, making the projection to the next level simpler than most of his competition. "

2. New York Giants — Josh Rosen, QB

Experts: 6 out of 8

School: UCLA

Other notable possibilities: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley

Key expert quote: Kiper: "Rosen is the top pure passer in this class. He looked better than Darnold when UCLA and USC played late in the season. Rosen, however, has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, and there already have been rumblings that he doesn't want to end up in Cleveland. There are some red flags. But some team is going to draft him high -- he has rare arm talent and has been much more secure with the ball than Darnold and Allen. The Giants could move into life after Eli Manning with a new franchise quarterback."

3. Indianapolis Colts — Saquon Barkley, RB or Bradley Chubb, DE

Experts: 3 each out of 8

School: Penn State (Barkley), North Carolina State (Chubb)

Other notable possibilities: Arden Key, Orlando Brown

Key expert quote: White: "Barkley is likely the top talent in the draft this year and a decent bet to go No. 1 overall despite the position he plays. The Colts will be looking for a new bell-cow back despite there being no proof that Frank Gore isn't a warlock who has defeated the slow march of time, and if Barkley is there at No. 3, he could be the top name on the board for the Colts. It wouldn't be too shocking to see them go pass-rusher or offensive lineman either. "

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) — Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB

Experts: 4 out of 8

School: Alabama

Other notable possibilities: Saquon Barkley, Calvin Ridley

Key expert quote: Walter Football: "Any team that can't stop Brett Hundley in the fourth quarter and overtime to achieve its first victory of the season desperately needs defensive back help. The Browns are desperate at both cornerback and safety, and Minkah Fitzpatrick can play both positions extremely well. Plus, he's arguably the best player available."

5. Denver Broncos — Baker Mayfield, QB

Experts: 3 out of 8

School: Oklahoma

Other notable possibilities: Josh Allen, Sam Darnold

Key expert quote: Norris: "Paxton Lynch is not it. The Broncos will certainly be in the veteran quarterback market. With that said, there’s plenty of pressure on John Elway to nail a quarterback evaluation. When is the next time the Broncos will be drafting in the top 5? Take advantage of it if there’s a quarterback worthy of the selection."

6. New York Jets — Baker Mayfield, QB, Bradley Chubb, DE, or Minkah Fitzpatrick CB

Experts: 2 each out of 8

School: Oklahoma (Mayfield), North Carolina State (Chubb), Alabama (Fitzpatrick)

Other notable possibilities: Josh Jackson, Mason Rudolph

Key expert quote: Kiper: "Fitzpatrick is the top cornerback and safety in this draft. He could play either position ... New York took safeties with its top two picks last year, so Fitzpatrick would be a corner for the Jets, who have an opening with Morris Claiborne a free agent this offseason. This is another spot to watch for one of the top quarterbacks."

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Bradley Chubb, DE

Experts: 3 out of 8

School: North Carolina State

Other notable possibilities: Connor Williams, Quenton Nelson

Key expert quote: Easterling: "Quenton Nelson would be a strong option here, but Tampa Bay’s biggest need is bolstering their lackluster pass rush. Chubb is a top-five player in this draft, making him a steal at this pick and a perfect fit for what’s ailing the Bucs defense."

8. Chicago Bears — Calvin Ridley, WR

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: Alabama

Other notable possibilities: Josh Jackson, Arden Key, Connor Williams

Key expert quote: Kiper: "Chicago has to add weapons for Mitchell Trubisky, and Ridley is the best receiver in this class by a mile."

9 or 10*. San Francisco 49ers — Quenton Nelson, G

Experts: 5 out of 8

School: Notre Dame

Other notable possibilities: Denzel Ward, Calvin Ridley

Key expert quote: Walter Football: "Calvin Ridley is a possibility if he's available. However, [Jimmy] Garoppolo needs better protection as well. The 49ers have a pair of great tackles, but they need to bolster the interior of the offensive line."

* Exact draft position will be determined by a coin flip per NFL tiebreaking procedure.

9 or 10*. Oakland Raiders — Roquan Smith, LB

Experts: 3 out of 8

School: Georgia

Other notable possibilities: Denzel Ward, Christian Wilkins, Harold Landry

Key expert quote: Easterling: "This pick is about finding the best value. A top-five talent in this year’s class, Smith is a huge steal here, bringing an incredible blend of speed, athleticism, physicality and intensity the Raiders desperately need."

* Exact draft position will be determined by a coin flip per NFL tiebreaking procedure.

11. Miami Dolphins — Derwin James, S

Experts: 3 out of 8

School: Florida State

Other notable possibilities: Mike McGlinchey, Denzel Ward, Roquan Smith

Key expert quote: Galko: "Miami was aggressively scouting safeties a year ago but opted to stand pat at the position and re-sign T.J. McDonald to a longer deal. The Dolphins likely won’t pass on safety early in the 2018 draft if they can help it, and they can get an in-state, high-upside talent in James."

12. Cincinnati Bengals — Brian O'Neill, OT

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: Pittsburgh

Other notable possibilities: Tremaine Edmunds, Derwin James, Mike McGlinchey

Key expert quote: DraftTek: "The Bengals need to get better on the offensive line. Investing in an offensive tackle early in the 2018 NFL Draft will certainly go a long way to helping this offense turn things around, especially given the lack of talent in the free-agent pool. Brian O'Neill is the pick here, but given his relative inexperience and lack of NFL size, Kolton Miller and Connor Williams might also be in play. "

13. Washington Redskins — Josh Allen, QB

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: Wyoming

Other notable possibilities: Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea, Derwin James

Key expert quote: White: "The team can get by with franchise-tagging [Kirk Cousins] one more time but they need a plan going forward if it's not going to be Cousins. Allen needs some work before he can step onto an NFL field, but his upside is tantalizing enough for a team that can redshirt him for a year to grab him. "

14. Green Bay Packers — Denzel Ward, CB or Marcus Davenport, DE

Experts: 2 each out of 8

School: Ohio State (Ward), UT-San Antonio (Davenport)

Other notable possibilities: Derwin James, Harold Landry, Arden Key

Key expert quote: Kiper: "The Packers need a young pass-rusher. There has been a buzz about Davenport, who has a huge 6-6 frame and rare quick-twitch traits off the edge. He's one of the best pure pass-rushers in this class."

15. Arizona Cardinals — Baker Mayfield, QB, Josh Allen, QB, or Josh Jackson, CB

Experts: 2 each out of 8

School: Oklahoma (Mayfield), Wyoming (Allen), Iowa (Jackson)

Other notable possibilities: Lamar Jackson, Harold Landry

Key expert quote: DraftTek: "Mayfield is shorter than the prototypical QB, but the Heisman winner may have the fiery leadership and arm talent to break the mold. Mayfield could be a bit of a reach/gamble here, but he's made plenty of risks pay off in his college career."

16. Baltimore Ravens — Calvin Ridley, WR

Experts: 4 out of 8

School: Alabama

Other notable possibilities: Brian O'Neill, Christian Kirk, Derrius Guice

Key expert quote: Walter Football: "Baltimore has to find a No. 1 wideout. Calvin Ridley wasn't productive this past season because of some poor quarterbacking, but he's still considered likely to be chosen in the top half of the first round."

17. Los Angeles Chargers — Da'Ron Payne, DT or Orlando Brown, OT

Experts: 2 each out of 8

School: Alabama (Payne), Oklahoma (Brown)

Other notable possibilities: Vita Vea, Maurice Hurst, Denzel Ward

Key expert quote: Norris: "Brown is a mammoth. The Chargers have one of the better defenses in the NFL on paper and need help at right tackle."

18. Seattle Seahawks — Mike McGlinchey, OT

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: Notre Dame

Other notable possibilities: Derwin James, Marcus Davenport, Derrius Guice

Key expert quote: Easterling: "Trading for Duane Brown was a start, but the much-needed rebuild of this offensive line is far from over. McGlinchey is as polished and NFL-ready as any tackle in this year’s deep class, and his starting experience at both tackle spots only adds to his value."

19. Dallas Cowboys — Da'Ron Payne, DT or Maurice Hurst, DT

Experts: 2 each out of 8

School: Alabama (Payne), Michigan (Hurst)

Other notable possibilities: Vita Vea, Billy Price, Roquan Smith

Key expert quote: White: "One year after drafting Taco Charlton to improve the defensive line, the Cowboys go back to the well to add one of the best defensive tackles in this draft class. Payne showed in the College Football Playoff how dominant he can be, and he'll be a huge boost for the Cowboys' rush defense while also having the ability to get pressure on the quarterback in passing situations."

20. Detroit Lions — Derrius Guice, RB

Experts: 3 out of 8

School: LSU

Other notable possibilities: Sam Hubbard, Donte Jackson, Maurice Hurst

Key expert quote: Galko: "The Lions have put off running back for too long, and it’s time to take some of the load off Matthew Stafford’s arm. Guice can be a feature back who can shift Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah into situational play."

21. Buffalo Bills — Lamar Jackson, QB, Mason Rudolph, QB, or Rashaan Evans, LB

Experts: 2 each out of 8

School: Louisville (Jackson), Oklahoma State (Rudolph), Alabama (Evans)

Other notable possibilities: Mike Hughes, Carlton Davis

Key expert quote: White: "I'm a Tyrod Taylor fan, but the Bills apparently aren't based on how they've handled him, so expect them to bring in some outside talent at the position."

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs) — Vita Vea, DT or Tremaine Edmunds, LB

Experts: 2 each out of 8

School: Washington (Vea), Virginia Tech (Edmunds)

Other notable possibilities: Maurice Hurst, Courtland Sutton

Key expert quote: DraftTek: "[Vea] is the fastest big man in the draft with size, power, and quickness. He'll likely run away with the Combine's top forty time (among 1-T peers). He helps against the run as well as the pass. It won't be long before the Bills will be asking, 'Dareus who?'"

23. Los Angeles Rams — Carlton Davis, CB

Experts: 4 out of 8

School: Auburn

Other notable possibilities: Sam Hubbard, Tarvarus McFadden

Key expert quote: Kiper: "If the Rams had a weakness in their huge turnaround from 2016 to 2017, it was at cornerback. They have to upgrade ... Davis had a great season and is my fourth-ranked corner. At 6-1, 200 pounds, he has good size."

24. Carolina Panthers — Courtland Sutton, WR

Experts: 3 out of 8

School: SMU

Other notable possibilities: Billy Price, Sam Hubbard, Martinas Rankin

Key expert quote: Walter Football: "The Panthers could use another receiver to go along with Devin Funchess and Curtis Samuel, as Cam Newton's downfield options are pretty limited."

25. Tennessee Titans — no consensus

Experts: N/A

School: N/A

Notable possibilities: Harold Landry, Justin Reid, Taven Bryan, Carlton Davis

Key expert quote: Kiper: "Tennessee needs a young pass-rusher ... I thought Landry had a chance to be a top-10 pick after he had 16.5 sacks last season, but he had a down 2017 season and missed five games because of an ankle injury. He's talented, but he needs to show he's fully healthy and explosive."

26. Atlanta Falcons — Isaiah Oliver, CB

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: Colorado

Other notable possibilities: Christian Kirk, Vita Vea, Harrison Phillips

Key expert quote: White: "The Falcons will likely be hoping a top defensive tackle falls to them at No. 26, particularly if they can get a massive run defender like Vita Vea or Da'Ron Payne. With both off the board, they pivot to grabbing Oliver, a corner with good size and speed."

27. New Orleans Saints — no consensus

Experts: N/A

School: N/A

Notable possibilities: Courtland Sutton, Ronnie Harrison, Malik Jefferson, Tremaine Edmunds

Key expert quote: Kiper: "Drew Brees is 39, and the Saints just made a playoff run with one of the most productive rookie classes in recent history. This is a team built to win right now. [SMU WR Courtland] Sutton is a huge 6-4 matchup nightmare."

28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Rashaan Evans, LB

Experts: 3 out of 8

School: Alabama

Other notable possibilities: Josh Jackson, Lamar Jackson

Key expert quote: White: "The inside linebacker position tragically became one of need when Ryan Shazier suffered a catastrophic injury ... While Shazier focuses on his health, the team must find an answer inside. That could come in the form of Evans, a versatile linebacker who can cover in the passing game but take on blockers while attacking the running back as well. "

29. Jacksonville Jaguars* — no consensus

Experts: N/A

School: N/A

Notable possibilities: Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Courtland Sutton

Key expert quote: Kiper: "Could the Jaguars target a quarterback here? It's possible, though they might want a veteran whom they could plug in and play for a team that is trying to win with a loaded defense that has almost all of its best players under contract."

* Exact draft position is still up in the air at the time of publication but will fall among picks 29-32.

30. Philadelphia Eagles* — Kolton Miller, OT

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: UCLA

Other notable possibilities: Orlando Brown, Chukwuma Okorafor, Ronnie Harrison

Key expert quote: Walter Football: "Kolton Miller had a rough start to his 2017 campaign, but ever since moving from right tackle to the blind side, he's been terrific. He could sneak into the opening round."

* Exact draft position is still up in the air at the time of publication but will fall among picks 29-32.

31. Minnesota Vikings* — Billy Price, OL

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: Ohio State

Other notable possibilities: Connor Williams, Isaiah Wynn, Kolton Miller

Key expert quote: Easterling: "There aren’t too many glaring needs here, but the Vikings could use some help along the interior of the offensive line. What better way to do that than partnering rookie gem Pat Elflein with his running mate from Columbus, who has similar versatility."

* Exact draft position is still up in the air at the time of publication but will fall among picks 29-32.

32. New England Patriots* — Taven Bryan, DT

Experts: 2 out of 8

School: Florida

Other notable possibilities: Rasheem Green, Harold Landry, Carlton Davis, Christian Kirk

Key expert quote: Rang: "A physical freak whose best football lies ahead of him, Bryan is one of the wildcards of the draft and would make sense for a team lacking difference-makers up front. "

* Exact draft position is still up in the air at the time of publication but will fall among picks 29-32.

