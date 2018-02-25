Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  21 incredible photos from the figure skating gala exhibition at the Winter Olympics


21 incredible photos from the figure skating gala exhibition at the Winter Olympics

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

As has become tradition at the Winter Olympics, one of the final events of the games was actually not an event at all, but rather an exhibition — the figure skating gala.

After two weeks of competition in five events, the gala is a chance for the figure skaters to let their hair down, have a little fun, and entertain the fans without the pressure of having to impress the judges.

Thanks to the relaxed atmosphere and edgier lighting, the gala often produces the best figure skating photos of the Olympics and Pyeongchang 2018 did not disappoint.

Below we collected our favorite photos from Getty and Reuters.

The costumes are a little more fun at the gala, such as the tiger stripes worn by Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia.

(John Sibley/Reuters)


You won't see jeans during the medal competitions.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


Or these Olympic rings sunglasses worn by Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kang-chan Kam of South Korea.

(John Sibley/Reuters)


A view from above of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, who won gold in men's single skating, spins on the Olympic rings.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


As usual, Hanyu was one of the stars.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


The lighting during the gala created a more dramatic scene than the medal events.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


The silhouettes on the ice create gorgeous photos.

(John Sibley/Reuters)


Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


Marchei goes flying.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


It may look like Marchei is flying solo here, but if you look closely you can see Hotarek holding her up, with just one arm no less.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


Evgenia Medvedeva from Russia.

(John Sibley/Reuters)


Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kang-chan Kam of South Korea

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


The super hero costume on Javier Fernandez of Spain was fun, but the Chuck Taylor-like skates deserved a gold medal.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


Shoma Uno of Japan. Well, Uno's shadow to be more accurate.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)


This time we get Uno and his shadow.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


Fans were obsessed with the chemistry shown by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada during the games as people desperately want them to be a couple off the ice. This photo is not going to help matters.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


Another beautiful shot of everybody's favorite maybe, maybe-not couple.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


A view from above of all the skaters on the ice together.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


Satako Miyahara of Japan.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


Misha Ge took a selfie with the entire group, including the young flower retrievers, and Hanyu soaring above everybody else. There is no way he got everybody in the photo, right?

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


He did! Epic selfie is epic.

#emo#4oCc##Ice Family#emo#4oCd## @isufigureskating

A post shared by Misha Ge (@mishage8) on



Now check out the the best images from the closing ceremony.

(NBC)

The Winter Olympics are now over — Here are the biggest moments from the closing ceremony



