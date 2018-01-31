Sports :  22-year-old cornerback who was thrown into the Redskins-Chiefs trade went through an emotional roller coaster trying to find out if he was part of the deal

news

The Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a trade on Tuesday that will send Alex Smith to Washington for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

The inclusion of Fuller was reported later after some details of the trade had already leaked.

Fuller tweeted through the reporting of the trade, first believing he was not involved then later realizing he was, in fact, traded to the Chiefs.



The Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a surprising trade on Tuesday, with Alex Smith going to Washington to essentially replace Kirk Cousins, who will hit the free-agent market.

In exchange, the Chiefs will receive a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was named in the deal well after it was reported.

As news of the trade was breaking, Fuller took to Twitter to express his surprise over the trade. He then went through an emotional roller coaster as he learned he was part of the deal.

When ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a second player was involved in the deal, Fuller was intrigued.

And it didn't sound like Fuller was in touch with his agent at the time.

Then Fuller learned he had, in fact, been traded.

Fuller had a solid 2017 season, coming up with four interceptions and forced fumble in 16 games. He also seemed to be well-liked by teammates, as players like linebacker Will Compton and cornerback Josh Norman sent him well wishes after the deal was announced.

Former Washington GM Scot McCloughan tweeted that he would not have dealt Fuller because he's a versatile cornerback and a "high character" person.

Overall, it was a wild night for Fuller.