24-year-old US figure skater goes nuts after nailing a trick no American woman has ever landed in the Olympics


Sports 24-year-old US figure skater goes nuts after nailing a trick no American woman has ever landed in the Olympics

  Published: , Refreshed:

Mirai Nagasu made history on Monday in Pyeongchang, becoming the first American and third woman ever to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

24-year-old U.S, figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first American female to land a triple axel on Monday at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Competing in the women's individual in the team event, Nagasu nailed the triple axel, becoming only the third woman in Olympic history to ever nail it.

An axel is a forward-facing jump in which the skater takes off from a forward outside edge and rotates in the air, according to NBC. A single axel is one-and-a-half rotations — a triple axel is three-and-a-half.

For as impressive as the trick itself was, perhaps even greater was Nagasu's reaction afterward. She appeared to be smiling after landing it, but when her program finished, she went nuts.

Watch below:

Here's how rare Nagasu's accomplishment was:

Her reaction afterward was also great. Asked what she was telling herself leading up to the move, she told reporters, "No, girl, you are not going to fall."

