Sports :  34-year-old NBA journeyman had a great reaction after being traded by the Cavs

news

The Cleveland Cavaliers rebooted their entire roster just before the trade deadline, surrounding superstar LeBron James with a new crop of players.

Channing Frye was caught in the crossfire, with the Cavaliers packaging him along with Isaiah Thomas and the team's first round pick in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frye had a great reaction to the trade on Instagram in his farewell message to the city of Cleveland.



The Cleveland Cavaliers were busy before the trade deadline, revamping their roster with deals that sent highly-touted recent additions, Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, and Derrick Rose, to new teams.



One player caught in the crossfire was NBA journeyman Channing Frye, who was packaged along with Thomas and the Cavs' first round pick, and sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Jordan Clarkson and big man Larry Nance Jr.

Frye has played for six teams over the course of his 13 years in the NBA and is no stranger to the reality of NBA dealmaking. Thus, when he heard the news, he had a pretty good attitude about it, taking to Instagram to thank the city of Cleveland for the time he spent there.

"Just want to say thank you to all the Cavs fans, Cleveland, everybody. Business is business. I’m off to the Lakers — it happens," Frye said in his farewell Instagram post. Before signing off, he joked about his shooting in the previous night's game.

"I'm excited. Great young team. And word to everybody — don’t go 0-for-6 or they're gonna trade your ass!"

Frye joined the Cavaliers in 2016 and was a part of the team that came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Warriors in seven games. He'll have the chance to catch up with what remains of the Cleveland roster when the Cavaliers visit the Lakers at the Staples Center in March.

NOW WATCH: Shaq on his love for new tech and how he tried to get Steve Jobs to give him a preview of the iPhone

See Also:

SEE ALSO: DeAndre Jordan is a top NBA trade target, but he is giving teams pause because it looks like he's about to take a bold gamble