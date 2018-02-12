Sports :  A pair of Canadian figure skaters who just won gold at the Olympics had to tone down their 'raunchy' routine because it was like a 'porno'

news

Two Canadian figure skaters decided to tone down their routine after deciding it was too "porno" for a family-friendly event like the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Figure skating, the first winter sport included in the Olympics, draws on show business elements and combines pace on the skates, elegance and grace, and tricks such as jumps and flicks. Choreography of the routine is therefore important.

For Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, their gold medal hopes in Monday's team event relied on a routine that was less raunchy than the sexually suggestive routines they had used in previous competitions.

Just last month, Moir described one move as a bit "porno." The Toronto Star claimed it could be a "neck straddle" that bordered on a "sex chokehold."

Here is a screenshot of the "sex chokehold" in question:

Here is a video from that routine:

Of the "porno" manoeuvre, Moir said: "When we slowed [the routine] down and looked on the video, it wasn’t aesthetically that beautiful of a position. So we wanted to change it, make it a little bit better."

Virtue added that the move "made a statement" and "was different." However, their joint vision for the 2018 Winter Olympics differed from their "edgy" moves from before.

This time, they used "positions that fit a little better."

The decision was fully justified as Virtue and Moir helped Canada to a gold medal in the Olympic Team Event on Monday.

The duo now have four medals each which ties the record for most Olympic medals won by a figure skater.