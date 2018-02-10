Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  A Trump impersonator and Kim Jong-un impersonator crashed the Olympic opening ceremony — and were kicked out


Sports A Trump impersonator and Kim Jong-un impersonator crashed the Olympic opening ceremony — and were kicked out

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Men dressed as Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un showed up at the Olympic opening ceremony and caused a scene.

trump kim jong un impersonators play

trump kim jong un impersonators

(Richard Heathcote/Getty)

  • A man impersonating US President Donald Trump and a man impersonating North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un showed up at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
  • The two men caused a spectacle and were later kicked out, according to reports.
  • Outside the stadium, there were anti-unification protests over North Korea's involvement in the games.


The Winter Olympics opening ceremony took a political turn on Friday when a man impersonating US President Donald Trump and a man impersonating North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un crashed the party.

According to journalists in Pyeongchang for the ceremony, it's unclear what the two impersonators were doing, but they apparently made a scene.

And apparently, they got kicked out, too.

Meanwhile, according to reports, there were anti-Korean unification protests outside the stadium.

North Korea's inclusion in the Winter Olympics caught many by surprise. North Korea's involvement in the Olympics has been sparse, with their last Winter Olympics coming in 2010 in Vancouver. This year, they sent a delegation and also have a joint women's hockey team with South Korea.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Meet North Korea's mysterious 'princess' Kim Yo Jong — the 30-ish...bullet
2 Sports Josh McDaniels' last-second decision to spurn the Colts for the...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the Winter Olympics
Olympic Athlete from Russia opening ceremony
Sports The 169-athlete Russian Olympic team walked out in neutral colors holding the Olympic flag at the opening ceremony
null
Sports WINTER OLYMPICS: Here are the biggest moments from the opening ceremony
Isabelle Dias is Lyon's official translator but her role consists of far more than helping them fill in paperwork, she even organises activities for players' children and family outings
Football Helping Lyon's football foreign legion to lay down roots